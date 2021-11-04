To enhance the usage of English vernacular of our cricketers – by Sunil Thenabadu (Sports editor – eLanka)

The sport of cricket has a well known history beginning in the late 16th century. Having originated in south-east England, it became the country’s national sport in the 18th century and has developed globally in the 19th and 20th centuries. International matches have been played since 1844 ,then Test cricket began, retrospectively recognized, in 1877. Cricket is the world’s second most popular spectator sport after association football ( soccer).The total Governance is by the International Cricket Council (ICC) which has over one hundred countries and territories in membership although only twelve countries currently play Test cricket,the latest additions being Ireland and Afghanistan ,also governed by the ICC.

Cricket as begun by the English still remains a sport where the language in use is of course English.Countries like England, Australia, South Africa,West Indies, Zimbabwe( formerly Rhodesia) had no problem with the English vernacular where everything connected to the game was in English .Lately with the advent of Asian countries viz India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh the players ,administrators had to be versed in English jargon which most did up to the end of the 1990 decade.All our past cricketers were able to converse well in the English which was the accepted language at Test matches particularly for speaking at post- match presentations when one who is adjudicated as “the Player of the Match” had to answer to questions posed by the presenter at the podium. From the beginning of the 2000 decade it has been noticed that some players from the Asian countries Pakistan and Sri Lanka in particular are not equipped to answer to questions posed at the podium.Either they make horrible grammatical errors or they need an interpreter , another player or an official for this purpose. It is time the administrators to take stringent measures to train the players who represent their countries to be conversant in the English language as the game essentially is English based from the late 18th century.

With the ICC conducted T 20 WC in progress some Sri Lanka novice players who contributed to the success of our team spoke well on the podium.Tha manner Charith Asalanka spoke after been adjudicated as the ‘Player of the Match’ against Bangladesh spoke very fluently.Also the words expressed by Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva also on the podium after a match was too impressive.It should said about Bhanuka Rajapalsa who spoke in both languages at a post-match media conference was too impressive.

In is however prudent to mention about our own Test players in the 1990 decade like Aravinda,Arjuna,Marvan, Gurusinghe, Mahanama , Madugalle,Sanga,Mahela etc who were well eloquent in the English vernacular equal to the counterparts in western countries.It is pertinent to mention the efforts of Madugalle and Mahanama been elected as Match referees in the ICC elite panel did bring laurels to motherland. The former is now the Chief Match Referee of the ICC.

In the contrary there had been proven instances when some cricketers were awfully scared in speaking at the podium. Once our legendary Sanath Jayasuriya when asked who are the bowlers feared most he had said none but is awfully scared when the commentator Tony Grieg comes towards him with the mike.In another instance our Elite umpire in the ICC panel of umpires Kumara Dharmasena in his playing days as an off spinner under Arjuna Ranatunga, after taking three wickets had asked him “enough know’ as he did not want to be adjudicated as the “player of the match” which would entail him to speak in the podium.

In this context the authorities of the Sri Lanka Cricket should train the cricketers to speak in English which is vital for any Test ,ODI or T 20 cricketer.It is learned that there are enough past cricketers who are now full time coaches having had Level two coaching qualifications running cricket schools also competent enough to teach a bit of English with cricket terms to those who are weak in spoken English.When women cricket is considered majority cannot converse in English.The legendary woman cricketer Shashikala Siriwardena who bid farewell at the conclusion of the final league match against Bangladesh in the recently concluded Women ICC world cup in Australia, after been named as the “Player of the Match” brought laurels to motherland speaking at the podium answering questions posed by the experienced commentator Allen Wilkins. She spoke so confidently in eloquent English which perhaps was one of the best speeches made.In fact she with her husband Namal Seneviratne is running a cricket training school where she is a level two coach in the SLC.

In the context of the above it is time when cricket resumes the SLC to take the above facts into dire consideration to make Sri Lanka proud sans any blemish,as when our cricketers speak good English on the podium for the world to hear.