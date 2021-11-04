To enhance the usage of English vernacular of our cricketers – by Sunil Thenabadu (Sports editor – eLanka)
The sport of cricket has a well known history beginning in the late 16th century. Having originated in south-east England, it became the country’s national sport in the 18th century and has developed globally in the 19th and 20th centuries. International matches have been played since 1844 ,then Test cricket
Cricket as begun by the English still remains a sport where the language in use is of course English.Countries like England, Australia, South Africa,West Indies,
With the ICC conducted T 20 WC in progress some Sri Lanka novice players who contributed to the success of our team spoke well on the podium.Tha manner Charith Asalanka spoke after been adjudicated as the ‘Player of the Match’ against Bangladesh spoke very fluently.Also the words expressed by Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva also on the podium after a match was too impressive.It should said
In is however prudent to mention about our own Test players in the 1990 decade like Aravinda,Arjuna,Marvan,
In the contrary there had been proven instances when some cricketers were awfully scared in speaking at the podium. Once our legendary Sanath Jayasuriya when asked who are the bowlers feared most he had said none but is awfully scared when the commentator Tony Grieg comes towards him with the mike.In another instance our Elite umpire in the ICC panel of umpires Kumara Dharmasena in his playing days as an off spinner under Arjuna Ranatunga, after taking three wickets had asked him “enough know’ as he did not want to be adjudicated as the “player of the match” which would entail him to speak in the podium.
In this context the authorities of the Sri Lanka Cricket should train the cricketers to speak in English which is vital for any Test ,ODI or T 20 cricketer.It is learned that there are enough past cricketers who are now full time coaches having had Level two coaching qualifications running cricket schools also competent enough to teach a bit of English with cricket terms to those who are weak in spoken English.When women cricket is considered majority cannot converse in English.The legendary woman cricketer Shashikala Siriwardena who bid farewell at the conclusion of the final league match against Bangladesh in the recently concluded Women ICC world cup in Australia, after been named as the “Player of the Match” brought laurels to motherland speaking at the podium answering questions posed by the experienced commentator Allen Wilkins. She spoke so confidently in eloquent English which perhaps was one of the best speeches made.In fact she with her husband Namal Seneviratne is running a cricket training school where she is a level two coach in the SLC.
In the context of the above it is time when cricket resumes the SLC to take the above facts into dire consideration to make Sri Lanka proud sans any blemish,as when our cricketers speak good English on the podium for the world to hear.
Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane