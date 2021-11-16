VE Day, 8 May 1945 …. as Nazi Germany Surrenders: In Pictures
The King and Queen of Britain with Winston Churchill in between and Princess Elizabeth nd Princess Margaret on the flanks
Exhilaration. Joy. Celebrations enmasse. ….. Uninhibited Exuberance in relief.
two lifelong friends Cynthia Covello and Joyce Digney with two unknown jolly buggers …… for details, see https://www.iwm.org.uk/history/who-were-the-women-in-the-trafalgar-square-fountains-on-ve-day
Piccadily Circus as never before
those who paved the way …
AND ….. AND … the immediate event and media-process that sparked these CELEBRATIONS
After Adolf Hitler committed suicide on 30 April 1945, his named successor Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz negotiated an end to the war with the Allies …. and a German delegation arrived at the headquarters of British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery at Lüneburg Heath, east of Hamburg, on 4 May[where] Montgomery accepted the unconditional surrender of German forces in the Netherlands, northwest Germany and Denmark; [while] on 7th May, at at his headquarters in Reims, France, Supreme Allied Commander General Eisenhower accepted the unconditional surrender of all German forces. The document of surrender was signed on behalf of Germany by General Alfred Jodl and came into effect the following day…... BIG NEWS that … as the media frenzy below indicates