Photos – Ceylon International Film Festival & Foundation Launch – SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA USA

United States, first Ceylon International Film Festival was launched recently in month of November with a Ceylon’s best know hospitality Ceylon Tea Ceremony, in Santa Barbara California.

Festival and Foundation Inauguration began with traditional Sri Lankan blessings and rituals for the first time in Santa Barbara, California.

Among many distinguished guests, Santa Barbara Madam Mayor Cathy Murillo, Honorable Consular General Dr. Lalith Chandrasadasa and members of Santa Barbara organizations and Sri Lankan Organizations in SoCal participated to the event.

Stay tuned for our big event in June,2022.

