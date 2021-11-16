Homage to most unassertive down to earth musician Lakshman Wijesekera – Sunil Thenabadu

“Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave

footprints in our hearts we are never, ever the same”

The writer was familiar with Lakshman and his late wife Chandra having lived adjacent to Kalapura for almost two decades prior to migration, Though to all those who associated him closely was “Ape Luckiya”to me it was just Lucky.Living in Brisbane for the past eight years always as a habit called him constantly on his land number 001194112737122 which was by heart to me .He never used a mobile purely as he preferred a simple life though a mobile is not a luxury. I was very contented when I wrote the appreciation of his beloved wife Chandra Kaluarachchi to English newspapers after her departure on November 01st 2019.In fact when the article was published I called him and told him by that particular Sunday newspaper. As close trusted friend I was elated for this deed as it was the only my duty as a free-lance journalist.

Lakshman as all Sri Lankans know was a popular well renowned vocalist, composer of music, well versed in all area of music, television drama producer/ director. music director specifically for children, solo singer and duet singer with all his songs had turned out to be instant hits.Lakshman had confessed he likes to compose and direct music over his singing abilities.

Born in Auradhapura to his parents in March 1948 Walter and Daisy Gertrude Wijesekera were forced to move from city to city , shift schools as his Father as a station Master was in a transferable profession. Lakshman had studied firstly in Anuradhapura Central College and then at Maliyadeva College Kurunegala.As he had a groove for music had entered Heywood College the government College of music, then had taught Music at Welusumana Vidyalaya for a small stint then at Isipathana and DS Senanayake Colleges. In year 1975 as succeeded as a auditioned singer at SLBC.He was a famous as a singer at the SLBC and television among all treads of life. Up to date he was nostalgically recalls the children’s program “Muthu Ahurakgayana” children’s song aired by the SLRC in the early eighties when the television came to existence.

Lakshman was always down to earth exceptionally helpful to anyone who approached him for diverse needs. In composing music, he was very innovative, creative and extremely talented. He excelled in composing simple and catchy tunes for children whether it is music for Sinhala or English children’s songs. He composed music children’s book and CD “of Theodore Warnakulasuriya who is Professor of Media Studies at the Open University of Sri Lanka To celebrate the 70th Birthday of .Lakshman Wijesekera which fell on March 14th 2018. He was honoured , with a musical evening at Nelumpokuna on May 17th 2018.

It was after his famous “Muthu Ahurak” gayana program of Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corperation, he has developed expertise in each of above basic rules of music compositions. As a musician close to children’s hearts, he proved he could compose soothing music not only pleasing to the ears of children but well as to adults. “Muthu Ahurak Rupavahini Gayana CD, Henri Jayasena’s “SuduSiyage Lama Gee” ,“SinduKiyamuGanan Karamu”, “NawaLowakata Lama Gee, and “A for Apple” which are some of his masterpieces influenced by him to the field of children’s music. His first CD, “Jana Udawa Lama Geetha” sponsored by the UNICEF shows that it should be looked or studied as one of the pioneering efforts to combine value education and entertainment. Most of his music compositions were light, cheerful, and mesmerizing.

Lakshman did not sing many songs but all he sang became instant hits viz.,‘Bala Lamawarune’, ‘Delwoo Pahan’, ‘Sina Pipena’, ‘Supem Hengum’ and ‘Sanda Kinith Nemi’ were among some of his most popular songs over the last four decades. He directed music which was in priority in this field directed music in a number of teledramas including Vilambeetha, Dangayanta Pamanai and Tikiri Saha Ungi.

By the thousands both artistes and laymen who paid last respects depicts evidently the love for humanity, socialism, equality, and justice powerfully etched in him ,the loss is irreparable of course it is hard to believe that another Lucky to fill his void would ever to be born again.

“The flower blossoms and fades. The sun rises and descends, but the memories, dignified and gracious deeds and accomplishments of Lakshman would linger on, never to die away.”

Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane e mail sthenabadu@hotmail.com