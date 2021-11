Vocalist Gamini Susiriwardena bids adieu – by Sunil Thenabadu

Popular singer – Gamini Susiriwardena has passed away on the 15th November after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Gamini, who rose to fame through the reality TV show – Sirasa Super Star Season 2, later released several tracks including ‘Dannawada Mama Dukin’, ‘Rathu Menike’ and ‘Obata Kandulak Wela’, which also become much popular. He had appeared several times on live television programs in several channels was very popular among viewers.