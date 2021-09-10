Vermeer’s ‘hidden’ Cupid is the enigmatic artist’s latest mystery

Source:Edition.cnn

For around three centuries, the girl reading a letter in the dimly-lit solitude of a Johannes Vermeer painting gave no indication of what the message contained.

Facing an open window, her figure gently curved as she scanned the note in her hands, her body appeared slight against the vacant wall behind her. But last week, the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister in Dresden, Germany, where she’s been housed for most of her long life, has finally unveiled an amorous secret, hidden long ago beneath layers of paint.

Ahead of its upcoming show about the celebrated Dutch painter, the museum has released an image of a drastically changed “Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window,” which the Dutch artist painted between 1657 and 1659. Following a painstaking four-year-long restoration, the empty wall now shows a monumental painting of Cupid, discovered by X-ray in 1979, but now revealed for the first time.

The unveiling of Cupid, the Roman god of love who is often represented as a winged boy, gives the girl’s letter new connotations of affection, longing and desire. The painting will go on view at the Gemäldegalerie from September 10 along with nine of Vermeer’s other major works and 50 paintings by his Dutch peers. When the hidden Cupid was first found over four decades ago, it was believed the Delft-born artist had himself painted over it. X-rays of other famous artworks have often revealed early drafts, and Vermeer was known to rework his compositions, believing that the harmony of his paintings reflected the harmony of God, according to Stephan Koja, art historian and director of the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister. “It was common sense to think that Vermeer had overpainted this part of his composition because he had done this several times,” Kojasaid in a video interview. “He really was a perfectionist trying to get the most calibrated and most convincing composition.”

The restoration process was painstakingly slow. Conservators meticulously removed a section of overpaint over the course of two and a half years. Credit: Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister

But when conservators began cleaning the painting in 2017, they found evidence suggesting otherwise. Varnish on the stretch of empty wall behind the young girl was a different color, and the consistency of the paint was different too, Koja said. When researchers investigated samples in an archaeometry laboratory, they found dirt hiding in between layers of paint, signaling that someone else had added the overpaint much later. “We realized that the dirt meant that the painting was finished; it was exposed to the light and to the circumstances of a room for several decades,” Koja said. Now, the team involved believe it was painted over sometime in the early 18th century. But as to who did it, they can only guess.

Not the only mystery The hidden Cupid is far from the only mystery of the Baroque artist’s life. The painter, like the enigmatic Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci, had a preciously small output, with only around 34 canvases thought to have survived to today. He’s best known for his delicate interior scenes featuring solitary figures bathed in window light, hinting at narratives left intentionally vague. “(With) the single person lost in her thoughts, there’s a certain mystery, so we can relate to the feelings, emotions of the persons we see,” Koja said. “In a way, none of his contemporaries were able to do that.”

Art historians aren’t sure where Vermeer learned to paint, who he learned from, if he had any students of his own or who his subjects were. It is thought that the work above, an alllegory of painting, is a self-portrait with his daughter. Credit: Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna