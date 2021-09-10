Kerrigan La-Brooy – Nominated in the Australian Country Music People’s Choice Awards in 6 Categories

Kerrigan is absolutely stoked to be Nominated in the Australian Country Music People’s Choice Awards in 6 Categories. These awards are based on one-off votes.

Calling all our eLanka members to kindly take a few minutes of your time to vote for Kerrigan.

Here is the link to vote – https://www.peopleschoiceawards.com.au/voting.html

Here is how to fill the form…

Best Male Vocal: Kerrigan La-Brooy

Best Album: Why Me Lord, Who Am I

Best Song: Together Tonight

Best Video: Glorious Day

Most Popular DJ: Kerrigan La-Brooy

Most Popular Radio Station: Gethsemane Radio

(2 or 3 categories don’t apply and you can leave blank)

Website to vote again is: https://www.peopleschoiceawards.com.au/voting.html