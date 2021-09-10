by In

OBIITUARY – NEVILLE DAVIDSON

I was informed this afternoon by Breeda Foenander of the BAA, of the sad demise

of Neville Davidson this morning.

He was the editor of the BAA Newsletter and will be missed by so many.

May He Rest in Peace

Blessings

Victor

For Whom the Bell Tolls – by John Donne

No man is an island,

Entire of itself.

Each is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thine own

Or of thine friend’s were.

Each man’s death diminishes me,

For I am involved in mankind.

Therefore, send not to know

For whom the bell tolls,

It tolls for thee.