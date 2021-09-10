OBIITUARY – NEVILLE DAVIDSON
I was informed this afternoon by Breeda Foenander of the BAA, of the sad demise
of Neville Davidson this morning.
He was the editor of the BAA Newsletter and will be missed by so many.
May He Rest in Peace
Blessings
Victor
For Whom the Bell Tolls – by John Donne
No man is an island,
Entire of itself.
Each is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
If a clod be washed away by the sea,
Europe is the less.
As well as if a promontory were.
As well as if a manor of thine own
Or of thine friend’s were.
Each man’s death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.