When You Are Gone – by Gehan Gunasekera
For all those Jim Reeves fans, here’s a song that was released in 1963, in the album A Touch of Sadness. Written by Reeves with Dean Manuel, the single looks at the sadness in a relationship when the other has left.
I found this song to be quite emotional, as one’s mind keeps trying to ease
the heartache (My heart won’t believe all these stores I tell!!)
Hope you will enjoy this upload, and would be delighted for you to share it
with all your friends and family
Vocals: Gehan Gunasekera
Recorded and Produced at Banora Studios, Banora Point NSW 2486
Song: When You Are Gone
Artist: Tony Wall
Album: Tony Wall Remembers Jim Reeves