Vale Marlon Fernando …. You will be missed –

by Lawrence Machado

Marlon with his wife Treherne

Marlon at the Peterite picnic in Sydney a few years ago.

Marlon with wife Treherne and children Hamish, Jared and Megan.

Marlon, fourth from left, captained the Peterite basketball team

Marlon Fernando’s death in Colombo on Wednesday comes as a huge shock to his family, his vast circle of friends and all those who knew him.

Marlon’s wonderful sons Hamish and Jared were also Peterites, along with his elder brother Mark who played rugby for college. Hamish is a very active member of our Sydney OBU and reminds us of a lot of his Dad.

Marlon, 58, also leaves behind his grieving widow Treherne and loving daughter Megan. He is the son of the late Thilak and Melanie, who lives in Sydney.

Hamish remembers his father as being their biggest supporter when they were playing basketball.

“Dad never missed a single game we played from the 12s to 18s, always cheering us and advising us and the coaches,” Hamish said. “We had basketball in our veins thanks to Dad.”

Marlon was also a very generous person, using his time and resources to help countless. “Dad helped so many people and was there for anyone,” Hamish said. “Only now we know how much he helped others because they keep telling us about his support and help. He never spoke about his help or charity.”

I have known Mark and Marlon for many years, and I have always loved their company and qualities. I later had the pleasure of playing with Mark who was our courageous full back in the college second XV team. We continued our friendship when Mark and I worked in Dubai, and he showed his rugby skills again by playing for the Dubai Exiles for five years, impressing with his speed on the wing and defence. Mark’s marriage to a good friend and fellow youth club member from St Lawrence’s Church, Sandi, also made our connection closer.

Marlon was a superb sportsman and represented Sri Lanka in basketball, and remarkably his sons Hamish and Jared also played for their country, with Jared also captaining the national side.

Marlon represented college in rugby and basketball, taking the basketball team to the All-Island under-19 finals, even though they had no coach in 1981. His team mate Harsha Fernando said Marlon was his inspiring basketball captain and they were also team-mates in their all-conquering under-17 Peterite basketball team in 1978. Marlon also represented CR and FC at rugby after leaving St Peter’s.

Harsha posted on Facebook: “It’s shocking and so sad know that you have left us. Too soon, my dear friend. We are really going to miss you. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. My deepest sympathies to the family.”

Senani Gunasekera, another close friend of Marlon, spoke highly of his all-round skills at school, which included drama.

“Marlon represented SPC in rugby but more than that basketball,” Senani recalls. “He had an extreme passion for basketball where he continued to be involved in the sport, coaching and assisting in the sport. His involvement in basketball was not restricted to the school alone.

“Many of us were privileged to have acted with him in Cats and Godspell where Marlon played the key role in those musicals.

“He was a successful businessman in the area of copiers, traveling the length and breadth of Sri Lanka assisting many customers in office automation.

“Marlon also enjoyed his parties and was an absolute fun-loving guy.

“He was an amazing advocate of his faith. May your soul rest in peace, Marlon.”

Shehan Vilathgamuwa, the president of St Peter’s College OBU in Sydney, extended his and his association’s “sincere condolences to Marlon’s family and son Hamish, who has been a very valuable member of our committee for a very long time.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

FERNANDO – MARLON ALEXANDER – Treasured husband of Treherne, loving father of Hamish (Australia), Jared and Megan, son of late Theobald and Melanie (Australia), brother of Mark and Jackie (USA), father-in-law of Talia and Dineshika, son-in-law of late Gana and Sheila, brother-in-law of Sandra, Tony, Dhanika Lyndi, Richard, Dilani, Kutila and Lal. At Rest with Jesus. Cortege leaves 36, 2nd Lane, Ratmalana on Saturday, September 11. Time to be notified later.

Mass for Marlon at Castle Hill

The 7am mass at St Bernadette’s Church, Castle Hill, will be offered for Marlon on Saturday, September 11. Once you click on the link scroll down to the picture under video on the left and click on same 7am mass.

http://www.facebook.com/Castlehillparish

