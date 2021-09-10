Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “LEGS ELEVEN” – by Des Kelly

          Compliments of Charmaine Gunatillake and Keith Bennett, this both very interesting AND very important "post" comes walking in, to us, at e'Lanka.

simply because my legs and feet refuse to let me walk more than a few metres because of an ailment that has got to be pronounced while totally sober. This is the Mother of Arthritis, called Ankylosin Spondylitis. Anyway, thank goodness I can still write a little.

I will now rest my briefcase and once again say “thank you” to Charmaine and Keith, and let these boots keep walking back to you, good folk of e’Lanka.

Desmond Kelly

Walking

*Aging   starts   from  the  feet  upwards !*    

KEEP  YOUR   LEGS  ACTIVE  &  STRONG  !!

As  we   put   on  years  &  keep   getting   old   on  a  daily  basis ,   our  feet  must   always   remain active & strong.

As  we  are constantly   ageing / get aged,  we  should not  be  afraid  of  our  hair  turning   grey (or) skin  sagging ( or) wrinkles on face.

Among  the  signs  of *longevity*, long fit life as summarized  by the  popular US Magazine  ” Prevention “, strong  leg   muscles  are listed  on  the   top,  as  *the  most  important & essential  one.* 

Please walk daily.

If   you  don’t move your  legs for just two  weeks,  your real leg  strength  will  decrease  by 10  years. 

*Just walk*

A  study  from  the University of Copenhagen in  Denmark  found  that both old & young, during  the  two   weeks  of  *inactivity*,  the  legs  muscle  strength can *weaken by a  third* which is equivalent  to   20-30  years  of  ageing !! 

*So just walk*

As  our  leg  muscles weaken, it  will  take a long  time  to  recover, even if  we  do rehabilitation  & exercises,  later. 

WALK. 

Therefore, *regular exercise like walking, is very important*.

The  whole   body weight/ load  remains  and  rest  on  the  legs.

The *feet  are a  kind  of pillars*, bearing  the entire weight  of  the  human  body. 

*Walk everyday.*

Interestingly,  50%  of a  person’s  bones & 50%  of  the   muscles, are  in  the  two  legs. 

*Do walk*

The  largest &  strongest  joints & bones  of  the   human body   are  also  in  the  legs. 

*10K steps / day*

Strong   bones, strong  muscles  and flexible   joints   form  the *Iron  Triangle*   that  carries  the  most important   load   i.e.  *the  human  body.”*

70%  of  human activity and burning  of energy in  one’s  life  is done  by  the  two  feet.

Do  you  know  this ? When a  person  is  young,   his/ her  *thighs have  enough  strength , to lift  a  small car of  800 kg !*

The *foot  is  the center of  body locomotion*.

Both  the   legs together  have  50%   of the   nerves    of   the  human  body,  50%   of  the   blood  vessels  and  50%  of   the   blood   is flowing  through   them.

 It  is  the  largest  circulatory  network  that connects  the   body. 

*So walk daily.*

Only *when  the feet are  healthy then  the convention current  of blood  flows ,  smoothly,   so  people who  have  strong  leg muscles  will  definitely have  a strong  heart.* Walk. 

Aging  starts  from  the  feet  upwards

As  a   person  gets older, the  accuracy & speed  of  transmission  of instructions   between the  brain and   the  legs decreases, unlike  when a  person  is  young. *Please walk*

In   addition,   the   so-called   Bone  Fertilizer Calcium will  sooner  or later  be  lost  with  the passage  of  time,  making  the   elderly  more  prone  to   bone fractures. *WALK.*

Bone  fractures  in  the  elderly   can  easily  trigger  a  series   of complications, especially  fatal  diseases   such  as   brain   thrombosis.

Do  you   know   that 15% of elderly  patients   generally, will  die  max. within  a  year  of   a  thigh-bone   fracture !! *Walk daily without fail*

 *Exercising  the legs,   is   never  too  late, even  after   the  age  of 60  years.*

Although   our   feet/legs  will   gradually   age with    time,  exercising  our  feet/ legs  is  a  life-long  task.  

*Walk 10,000 steps*

Only  by regular strengthening   the  legs, one   can   prevent   or reduce  further  aging. *Walk 365 days*

 Please  walk  for at  least 30-40  minutes   daily   to  ensure   that   your   legs  receive   sufficient   exercise and  to  ensure  that  your  leg  muscles remain healthy.

*You  should   share  this  important  information  with  all  your  40+ friends & family  members, as everyone  is  aging  on  a  daily  basis*

