“LEGS ELEVEN” – by Des Kelly

Compliments of Charmaine Gunatillake and Keith Bennett, this both very interesting AND very important “post” comes walking in, to us, at e’Lanka. Unfortunately, it was just a little bit too late for this writer, who is, right now, the “guru” of isolation

simply because my legs and feet refuse to let me walk more than a few metres because of an ailment that has got to be pronounced while totally sober. This is the Mother of Arthritis, called Ankylosin Spondylitis. Anyway, thank goodness I can still write a little.

I will now rest my briefcase and once again say “thank you” to Charmaine and Keith, and let these boots keep walking back to you, good folk of e’Lanka.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

Walking

*Aging starts from the feet upwards !*

KEEP YOUR LEGS ACTIVE & STRONG !!

As we put on years & keep getting old on a daily basis , our feet must always remain active & strong.

As we are constantly ageing / get aged, we should not be afraid of our hair turning grey (or) skin sagging ( or) wrinkles on face.

Among the signs of *longevity*, long fit life as summarized by the popular US Magazine ” Prevention “, strong leg muscles are listed on the top, as *the most important & essential one.*

Please walk daily.

If you don’t move your legs for just two weeks, your real leg strength will decrease by 10 years.

*Just walk*

A study from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark found that both old & young, during the two weeks of *inactivity*, the legs muscle strength can *weaken by a third* which is equivalent to 20-30 years of ageing !!

*So just walk*

As our leg muscles weaken, it will take a long time to recover, even if we do rehabilitation & exercises, later.

WALK.

Therefore, *regular exercise like walking, is very important*.

The whole body weight/ load remains and rest on the legs.

The *feet are a kind of pillars*, bearing the entire weight of the human body.

*Walk everyday.*

Interestingly, 50% of a person’s bones & 50% of the muscles, are in the two legs.

*Do walk*

The largest & strongest joints & bones of the human body are also in the legs.

*10K steps / day*

Strong bones, strong muscles and flexible joints form the *Iron Triangle* that carries the most important load i.e. *the human body.”*

70% of human activity and burning of energy in one’s life is done by the two feet.

Do you know this ? When a person is young, his/ her *thighs have enough strength , to lift a small car of 800 kg !*

The *foot is the center of body locomotion*.

Both the legs together have 50% of the nerves of the human body, 50% of the blood vessels and 50% of the blood is flowing through them.

It is the largest circulatory network that connects the body.

*So walk daily.*

Only *when the feet are healthy then the convention current of blood flows , smoothly, so people who have strong leg muscles will definitely have a strong heart.* Walk.

Aging starts from the feet upwards

As a person gets older, the accuracy & speed of transmission of instructions between the brain and the legs decreases, unlike when a person is young. *Please walk*

In addition, the so-called Bone Fertilizer Calcium will sooner or later be lost with the passage of time, making the elderly more prone to bone fractures. *WALK.*

Bone fractures in the elderly can easily trigger a series of complications, especially fatal diseases such as brain thrombosis.

Do you know that 15% of elderly patients generally, will die max. within a year of a thigh-bone fracture !! *Walk daily without fail*

*Exercising the legs, is never too late, even after the age of 60 years.*

Although our feet/legs will gradually age with time, exercising our feet/ legs is a life-long task.

*Walk 10,000 steps*

Only by regular strengthening the legs, one can prevent or reduce further aging. *Walk 365 days*

Please walk for at least 30-40 minutes daily to ensure that your legs receive sufficient exercise and to ensure that your leg muscles remain healthy.

