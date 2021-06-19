Veteran boxing coach passes away

Source:Dailynews

Former national boxing champion and renowned boxing coach U. A. T. Sumanapala has passed away. He was 81 at the time of his death.

He won the featherweight (Under 126lbs) title at the National Boxing Championship in 1966 having enlisted in the Army as an apprentice in March 1960.

He was more renowned as a coach, being involved in coaching the Army Boxing Team from 1968 to 1985 and St. John’s College, Nugegoda from 1982. He also coached the Air Force from 1989 to 1991.

A former national coach, Sumanapala served as the President of the Sri Lanka Amateur Boxing Coaches’ Association for several years from 2003.