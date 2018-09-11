Visakhians of NSW Welcome Spring with a Rhapsody of Colour By Sharmila J Niriella – Photos by Thanuja Wijesekara of Eye & the Beauty Photography

It was indeed a glorious night when Visakhians, their families and friends gathered together for a night of fun, laughter, dancing and a whole lot of catching up.

The family night aptly named “”Spring Time Rhapsody” to welcome the season was organized by the newly registered association: Visakhians of NSW.

Undoubtedly the hues of spring colours chosen to adorn the Cherrybrook community Centre pumped up the party vibe of the night.

Neil, DJ extraordinaire, spun a variety of popular music to keep the guests gyrating on the dance floor through the night permitting them to break away only to savour the delicacies served by Golden Lion Caterers.

The MC of the night Dasni kept the crowd engaged and entertained while Thanuja of Eye & the Beauty Photography captured special moments of the night.

Spring Time Rhapsody, the night dedicated for families turned out to be a beautiful night of prizes, surprises, delicious food and mystifying sounds.

Click Here or on the photos below to view the full photo album on eLanka Facebook page