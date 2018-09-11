Nirosha Ranawaka finalist in the International Student of the Year Awards –

By Lawrence Machado

Nirosha Kumudin Ranawaka, who is a presenter for the SBS broadcasts in Sinhalese, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2018 International Student of the Year Awards, run by NSW Government.

Ms Ranawaka, 45, who is undertaking a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) at the University of New England, Armidale, is one of the three finalists in the higher education category.

The winners of the different categories will be announced on September 25 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney.

Ms Ranawaka is also known for her volunteer work and has become known as someone to go to for advice on settling into the local community.

The Colombo local has particular subject matter expertise in entomology and environmental science.

Ms Ranawaka’s boardcasts included topics aimed at international students and new arrivals, while others are on areas where she has particular subject matter expertise, including entomology and environmental science.

“Nirosha saw the need for this service and engaged with SBS to deliver it,” the organisers sdaid when announcing her as finalist.

“She is also passionate about child wellbeing and, as part of the UNE International Student Ambassador program, organised two International Children’s Performances in 2017, for which she received an outstanding achievement award.

“In 2018 she was invited to present ‘words of encouragement’ at the mayor’s civic welcome to newly-arrived international students in Armidale.”

The other categories are vocational education and training. schools, community engagement -education providers and community engagement – community/business.