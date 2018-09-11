Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka – Prime Land & House, 174 Perches, Fenced and Gated

Nuwera Eliya

Prime Land, 174 Perches, Fenced and Gated.

There is a house, security room, tube well, walking distance to Town. Beautiful view of Nuwera Eliya town. Clear deed, U.D.A. approved Property Plan, Clear Title Report, Fertile soil for cultivation too, 10×10 water tank on top of land. Ideal for holiday home or circuit bungalow.

Please contact by email or phone.

Email: mahintha2014@gmail.com

Phone: 61 409 909095 or US 323-327-8903