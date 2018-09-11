Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka – Prime Land & House, 174 Perches, Fenced and Gated

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka – Prime Land & House, 174 Perches, Fenced and Gated

Sep 11, 2018 Posted by In Classifieds Tagged , , , , Comments 0

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka – Prime Land & House, 174 Perches, Fenced and Gated

Nuwera Eliya

Prime Land, 174 Perches, Fenced and Gated.

There is a house, security room, tube well, walking distance to Town.  Beautiful view of Nuwera Eliya town.  Clear deed, U.D.A. approved Property Plan, Clear Title Report, Fertile soil for cultivation too, 10×10 water tank on top of land.  Ideal for holiday home or circuit bungalow.

Please contact by email or phone.

Email:  mahintha2014@gmail.com

Phone:  61 409 909095  or US 323-327-8903

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

     Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House  Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

Nuwera Eliya, Sri Lanka - Prime Land & House

No Comments

Leave a Comment