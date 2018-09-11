by In

Little Heroes of Randeniya – Photos from Book Launch –

Photos by Pubudu Dissanayake

Book Launch of Little Heroes of Randeniya, an adenture novella by Mrs.Thalatha Wijerathna was held on September 8th, at Metro Inn – Ryde, NSW.

Guests: Dr. Leonard Pinto (guest speaker), Dr Gnanatilaka Hewa-Gamage (The President Writers Guild of the SCF), Mr. Bhupen Thakker (Indian poet and writer living in Sydney).

Photographer: Pubudu Dissanayake