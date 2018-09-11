Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Little Heroes of Randeniya – Photos from Book Launch – Photos by Pubudu Dissanayake

Little Heroes of Randeniya – Photos from Book Launch – Photos by Pubudu Dissanayake

Click here or on the photos below to view the photo album on eLanka Facebook page

Book Launch of Little Heroes of Randeniya, an adenture novella by Mrs.Thalatha Wijerathna was held on September 8th, at Metro Inn – Ryde, NSW.

Guests: Dr. Leonard Pinto (guest speaker), Dr Gnanatilaka Hewa-Gamage (The President Writers Guild of the SCF), Mr. Bhupen Thakker (Indian poet and writer living in Sydney).

Photographer: Pubudu Dissanayake

