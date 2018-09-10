Thursday night is Street Food Night at the Walawwa – Story and pics: Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

Click here or on the photos below to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page

The Walawwa “The Bungalow” Restaurant and Bar at Sandown Regency, 477 Princes Highway, Noble Park, is seeing a resurgence in popularity under the capable management of Walter Perumal and his team. Walter is a patient listener when it comes to discussing potential clients’ complex needs and nothing is too much trouble in his attempts to accommodate and cater for events to suit the customer. Team members Chef Saman and Food and Beverages Manager, Suranga, will make sure your appetite is satisfied and your thirst is quenched.

Friday to Sunday are busiest for private functions at the Walawwa, but Manager Walter has created a special theme night for walk-in guests, so Sri Lankan food lovers can kick off their weekends earlier – on Thursdays – and eat out at the Walawwa, and for that he promises you a Street Food Night when the Walawwa dedicates its catering to Sri Lankan village cuisine, the only one of its kind in Melbourne.

On the deguatation menu you will find mouth-watering Sri Lankan fare. Main meals include hoppers, pittu and babath (tripe), kothu roti, egg roti, pol (coconut) roti, parathas and stringhoppers, served with the usual complementary accompaniments and your choice of curries of either chicken, beef, pork, mutton (goat) and fish – all for the very affordable price of $15 and under. Desserts like wattalappan and creme caramel will cool you down after your hot and spicy dinner. You can BYO wine, but spirits and soft drinks can be purchased at reasonable bar prices.

Although Thursday night caters for walk-in diners, bookings are recommended from the full house I encountered on my recent visit. It appears Street Food Night is gaining popularity from reviews about the delicious food at affordable prices and ample servings to be had. Friendly staff and efficient service add to a pleasant dining experience, and speculative diners are now trying out this Noble Park restaurant, joining regulars to check out what makes Thursday nights at the Walawwa so popular.

So unplug yourself from the day-to-day work routine, leave your late night shopping for Fridays and go and tantalise your tastebuds with family and friends on Thursdays at the Walawwa. Join the Sri Lankan food lovers set at either the first sitting from 7.00-8.30 pm or the second from 8.30-10.00 pm. Call 9548 2798 for more information or to make a booking.

Restaurant and function centre

The Walawwa is the place for tasty eastern/western food at reasonable prices. Great ambience and venue for celebratory occasions and dances, and offers two function rooms. The downstairs room can seat 130 people and the venue can be configured and decorated to fit the occasion, serving both buffet and a la carte. You can pick from a variety of live music options. It is open from 10am-10pm.

For your next function, consider the Walawwa and call 0424 299 226 and discuss your needs with Walter.

Other services offered by the Walawwa are:

Friday nights buffet with live music, $25 pp, 7.30 pm-10 pm

Weekends lunch buffet $18 pp 12 noon-4 pm

Cafe opens week days for lunch until 4 pm – choose from tasty snacks to mini buffet to village fare (game kema) for $10-12 pp.