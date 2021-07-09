WA approves Nimali for Tokyo Games-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Source:Dailynews

The world governing body for athletics World Athletics (WA) yesterday, confirmed that Sri Lanka’s Women’s 800m runner Nimali Liyanarachchi has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Liyanarachchi has qualified as a Universality place for the Women’s 800m event and it has been approved by World Athletics,” Vice-President, Sri Lanka Athletics (SLA) G. L. S. Perera told the Daily News yesterday.

However, Nilani Rathnayake could not make it to the Olympics as WA allows Universality places only for sprint and middle distance events and the 3,000m steeplechase event does not feature in that list.