Watch CNBC’s full interview with Galleon Group’s Raj Rajaratnam

Raj Rajaratnam, founder of Galleon Group, sits down with CNBC in his first interview since being released from prison two years ago to discuss his new book ‘Uneven Justice: The Plot to Sink Galleon.’ In the book, Rajaratnam writes that “the entire investment business should be declared illegal” if he’s guilty. Rajaratnam explains what he meant by that quote and provides other insights to CNBC.