Watch Cricket T20 World Cup Match Highlights: South Africa v Sri Lanka Oct 30 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Sri Lanka: 142

South Africa: (19.5/20 ov, target 143) 146/6

South Africa won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Source: ( Hindustan Times) South Africa vs Sri Lanka Highlights T20 World Cup 2021 : In a dramatic turnaround in the final two overs, South Africa held their nerves to go past Sri Lanka by six wickets and keep their chances intact for a place in the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. After SA faced the early setbacks – losing both openers to Dushmantha Chameera in the fourth over, Temba Bavuma (46) fetched partnership alongside Aiden Markram (19) before David Miller (23 off 13 deliveries) pulled off an incredible comeback victory. After Wanindu Hasaranga’s hat-trick put Sri Lanka on the brink of win, Miller, alongside Kagiso Rabada (13* off 7 balls) steered the turnaround for SA. With 16 needed to win in the final over, Miller slammed two successive sixes before Rabada ended the run-chase with a four. Earlier, South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out on 142 after opting to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

