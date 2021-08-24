“WE’VE GOT THE POWER” – By Des Kelly

Thank you, Keith Bennett for posting this most POWERFUL SONG !!.

While so much turmoil is rampant in our World today, people tend to forget that the ONLY ONE who can help us now IS JESUS CHRIST, the Saviour who, not so long ago, gave his own life, on a cross at Calvary, to pay for all the sins being committed by everyone around Him. HE DIED TO SAVE US !!.

I do not know any details about this superb song, just heard a few bars of it and decided to feature it on e’Lanka. I do not, and never have claimed to be a religious fanatic, but I DO BELIEVE IN GOD and ask you, my readers, to listen to this song, with the volume turned on, and, no matter what your religion is, just say a little prayer, asking HIM TO HELP US, with this pandemic, and also a POSSIBLE 3rd World War, that seems to be just around the corner. Have faith, my friends, and HE WILL HEAR YOU.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.