WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW ….. IS LOVE AND YOU!!! – by Des Kelly

“What the World needs now

….. … Is my story, true,

Animals need this deep love, too,

Show them that, you really care,

They reciprocate it, anywhere,

…… Also God’s creations,

……. Though they cannot speak,

Love & attention, is what they seek

Try it, and see, & you won’t be sad,

Your friendship with them,

WILL MAKE YOU GLAD”

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.

