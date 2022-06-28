“CENSUS TO STUN THE SENSES”

I was really stunned to read this Census-drivel, as I would call it.

However, as they say, facts are stubborn, and if the current census shows that “non-religious” surges, as they put it, this is possibly exactly what it shows.

Christianity to me is very simple.

As the holy name suggests, it has all got to do with a man called CHRIST. JESUS CHRIST God’s Son was sent to Earth, to live, and then die an excruciating death on a wooden cross at Calvary in order to save mankind who committed the same sin of “doubt”, as exactly that of the non- religious, now penning their silly remarks on the latest cencus forms. The World IS going through very tough times, but it isn’t because of God, folks, MAN is the ultimate culprit for everything now happening on our planet, and now trying to blame CHRISTIANITY for all our troubles. Instead of playing the “blame-game” we Christians should be PRAYING to the ALMIGHTY GOD/JESUS CHRIST, to give us another chance to save ourselves, and being a LOVING GOD, HE might consider it if we have enough FAITH to believe once again, in HIM. This goes double for the “non-religious”, now current.

Please remember folks, I have been as big a sinner as anyone reading this, BUT I NEVER EVER LOST FAITH IN ALMIGHTY GOD. It is HE who still keeps me going, so I will now print my sincere final words.

……………… “GOD IS”…………………..

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.