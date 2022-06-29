WHAT A DAY – WHAT A WEEK. – By Noor R. Rahim
(The Trials, Tribulations & Rewards in a Workers’ Life.)
You start off the week on a Monday
Bleary-eyed and wary – not knowing what ahead doth lay
Gosh! The telephone, facsimiles, problems and queries vex you – don’t they?
But undaunted, you surmount these all the way
The rest of the week is all the same and they stay
Except the second Thursday of the month, when you get your pay
But the money does not last – the way you wish it would stay
Always looking forward to the Friday eve – to anchors aweigh
Straight home or to the bar to vent your cares away
Reminisce on the past and be able to say
I haven’t done or said something – that would rue my day
Heck! Its’ the start of my weekend and let not my mind go astray
The time is mine and let the office problems just blow away
It’s Sunday night and the awful feeling that work is a few hours away
The cycle shall continue – as is always the way
The objective to stay calm and collected shall always be the rule of the day
Noor R. Rahim
Jan 1999