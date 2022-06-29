BENANIAH (God Made) – by Lakshman Navaratne

(If you prefer listening to the message; please log on to christianityisme.com)

We Gentiles, who are Drafted and Grafted to the tree of life, living on earth today, shall always be with the Lord feeding with the sap of Grace from the Cross, hidden in his “Word” and Resting in the shadow of the Almighty. This is the assurance from the Apostles of Christ who were martyred for “His Name”. [A]

Our salvation is a free gift from eternity; so, if we want to be a part of his kingdom, we must be working with him for the final Crown, in spite of the ridicule from the faithless around us.

The 40 human writers who wrote the scripture, obeyed the Voice of the Almighty and penned the content as heard into their hearts. So, we may be reading the translated versions of the letter; to those who are Baptized through the helper sent upon humanity on the day of Pentecost, they shall never be deceived with human wisdom and interpretations of the Scripture. The Revelation of the content shall be the original voice of the Author of Life, the “Shepherd of Israel”. [B]

The 39 books of the Old Testament, were written in Hebrew-by-Hebrew servants of the God of Abraham, before they went into captivity in Babylon 586 BC. During the time of Jesus; Hebrews were Hellenized by the Greeks who were the major rulers of the civilization of mankind. God of Hebrews did not communicate with the Hebrew nation for 400 years till the prophesy of the Holy one of Israel was fulfilled in Jesus as the Messiah for all humanity.

The most fascinating revelation, in scripture to the faithful church of Christ living on earth today is the next greatest event after the 1st event of Pentecost; the “Rapture” that shall rescue us from the faithless, doomed to face the tribulation prophesized in Scripture.

The 27 books of the New Testament were written in Aramaic by the same Hebrews-servants, who embraced the new way of Christ.

The absolute proof for us living today, is the number of human souls that have believed in the prophesy of Pentecost that took place in the year 33 AD.

Beginning with Ishmael: the first-born son to Abram through the Egyptian maid servant Hagar, to whom the God of Hebrews promised also an inheritance, so, today believed to be the father of 2 billion following Islam religion.

Scripture records; Jacob born to Isaac is believed to be the beginning of the Nation of Hebrews. Jacob’s name was also changed to Israel.

Today on earth among the living; According to the Hebrew Apostles of Christ, teaching the doctrine of Salvation, faith of the new-born Abraham, after the birth of Jesus are following the new faith in Christ as re-born Christians. [A]

With mere 120 believers at time of death and resurrection of Jesus, today, Christianity, tops the Highest, 3.1 billion souls, fulfilling the promise to Abram by his caller.

Children born to Barren women exceeding the stars in the universe, Beginning with Sara, Rebeka and Racheal.

According to the Apostles of Christ: Jesus born to Mary whose lineage to David is the second Adam, perfect human made without a human father, conceived without a human male sperm, making Jesus without the sin of Adam, re-beginning “Righteousness” of the Almighty Creator in his hand-made servants.

This is the re-born experience of Faith to those who receive the Baptism of Pentecost.

Faith was spoken to Mary and she believed! So, it was.

Apostle Paul writes in Romans 10:16; “Faith enters through hearing the Word.” But they have not all obeyed the gospel. For Isaiah says, “Lord, who has believed our report?” 17 So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.

18 But I say, have they not heard? Yes indeed:

“Their sound has gone out to all the earth,

And their words to the ends of the world.”

This is the same “Word”, written scripture is the spoken word of salvation, forgiveness for the wickedness of the human heart.

Reveals to the faithful; Jesus was the tree of Life, Adam was the first Living-fruit of this pure and holy Tree, made in his image.

Apostle John writes John 1; “nothing was made without Him; all things were made through him.” In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. 4 In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. 5 And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.

The God of Hebrews who is also the God of Abram, who was the Father of Ishmael and Isaac, is the only Connection to the God who called the Jews, Arabs, and the Christians to his presence. No other nation had any communication with the creator God who spoke to the Servant Moses on Mount Sinai.

Abram was Married to Sara who was Barren for 90 years until Isaac was born to Sara, as the Promised child to Abram.

Isaac married Rebeka who was also Barren until the twins Esau and Jacob were born. Now Jacob was born second hanging on to the toe of Esau.

As the customs of humanity, Esau who was the older of the two by birth-right inherited everything, including Death, that belonged to Isaac through Abram.

Abram’s father was Terah descended through the sons of Noah, whose brothers were Nahor and Haran.

Since the fall of man, Righteousness was unknown to the Flesh of man.

[Our maker’s only purpose of human flesh was to procreate. Faithless humans today have taken upon themselves to disqualify the written word and interpret the word “love” as their right to live.]

According to Scripture; the human flesh of the whole earth was extremely corrupt, not different to the current condition of human souls, living on earth today. This is the pride of their hearts.

Genesis 6:11, “The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence. 12 So God looked upon the earth, and indeed it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted their way on the earth.”

Through one righteous man Noah, the Maker of humanity re-started the human kind, yet their wickedness continued until the Prince of Peace (Jesus) overcame the prince of Wickedness. Jesus paid the full ransom with his own blood to rescue mankind back to the creator.

A fraction of human souls has overcome the prince of wickedness through the power of Pentecost. This faithful church today, shall hold back the tribulation prophesized for humanity, until the day of Rapture of the Faithful in Christ.

Jesus declared to his apostles; this day would be no different to the Days of Noah before the Flood.

Noah single-heartedly believed the voice spoken to him to build the ark, when the earth had not seen rain before the flood. The early morning dew and the rivers were the only source of water that sustained life on earth.

Today, only the faithful church believes the coming of our Lord to rapture his church. The rest of humanity is mocking the believers by their unbelief of the Creators plan and putting all their trust on the Logic of men (Science).

Not different to the days of Noah!

Coming back to Benaniah: His name is mentioned in the scripture; 2 Samuel 23:20,

Benaniah was a Hebrew servant who worked in the mighty army of David, through whom Our Maker brought forth his kingdom to operate on earth.

Why are we focusing on a human soul, that God made and used in the past to accomplish his will for Israel, ultimately benefitting you and me, who have accepted the free gift of Pentecost?

Human soul has no Gender; so, God shall use the flesh of man, woman or child at a scheduled moment in the life’s journey of mankind, to accomplish his will and for his very own purpose.

The soul of Benaniah, the soul of the servant girl in the household of Naaman, the unborn infant of the present day living or the faithful worker-servant who has received the Baptism of Pentecost, are the beneficiaries of the “Righteousness” of the Sovereign maker of Humanity. [B]

[ Naaman’s Leprosy Healed] Now Naaman, commander of the army of the king of Syria, was a great and honorable man in the eyes of his master, because by him the Lord had given victory to Syria. He was also a mighty man of valor, but a leper. And the Syrians had gone out on raids, and had brought back captive a young girl from the land of Israel. She waited on Naaman’s wife. Then she said to her mistress, “If only my master were with the prophet who is in Samaria! For he would heal him of his leprosy.” 2 Kings 5. The servant girl in Naamans household was who God used to accomplish His Work- this girl represents the faithful church today.]

Our final Crown of Glory shall be, for using this free gift of Life for His “Majesties Service.”

Through Jesus, lineage to David; an everlasting kingdom was established in eternity!

Before Jesus went to the Cross; he declared to the world that his Kingdom is not of this world!

Reading scripture; Until Abram was called out of his people (all mankind), the world, Righteousness of the Almighty God was unknown to the living on earth.

To the human eye, we can compare Righteousness of God to the Dew before the Flood.

The spiritual battle on earth today is not different to the days of Abram and Noah.

God scheduled Righteous human souls in the midst of foiled human Flesh, revealing to them how his plans are unfolding as written.

The human flesh was made by the Creator of the universe to harbor a soul that shall never die. The snare at the Garden, by the enemy of our soul led to the perishing our soul with the flesh that harbored it. It was only Jesus who taught his Apostles the new way of life that shall never end.

Judaism, Islam and Christianity are the only religious faiths that acknowledges the Sovereign Creator as the supreme life in the Universe.

All other faiths are led by unknown spiritual Dominions hailing from the fruit of the “Tree of Knowledge”, and have no clue to the word “Righteousness” of a sovereign creator.

Only the Apostles of Christ were revealed this Secret after the day of Pentecost.

Apostle Paul wrote; Jesus as the second Adam. Romans 5:12, “therefore, just as sin entered the world through one man, and death through sin, and in this way, death came to all people, because all sinned—

Death through Adam and Life through Christ was the only message of the Apostles to the world.

No logic or theology was part of their doctrine, they were simple humans, just led by the spirit of Pentecost.

So, the Blood of Adam was the true Blood of the Maker. Since the deception of Eve, no human blood was pure until the Birth of the Holy one of Israel!

Today on earth, if a soul is not Baptized with the Spirit of Pentecost, the Scripture is just reading the “History” of Israel in letter.

We gentiles, born and lived in the third-world have been scheduled to carry on the will of the Maker of humanity, until the last human born of his spirit is rescued from this earth before the final judgement day for all humanity.

Scripture documents this day as the day of the second resurrection for the Human Soul. Revelation 20:6, “Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection. Over such the second death has no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years”.

Anytime a human Heart (vessel) lays eyes on Scripture, read or teach the wars and blood shed of human in scripture, unless the Spirit of Pentecost is present; it will be just hearing and listening, how God is rescuing his people.

To be a part of the “rescue team-work”; we have to hear the voice of Scripture and follow the commands of the Shepherd.

Man separated from the Maker of Humanity without a hope of gaining forgiveness for choosing the enemy of our soul; eating the forbidden fruit in the Garden.

This is what leads every human to the Grave.

Abraham was called out of this stronghold of death to re-establish the reason of human existence. (Faith in the Maker). [B]

The entire history of the Hebrew nation is the unchanged original covenant, God made with Humanity by sending his very own son to be the final, pure Blood sacrifice for all humanity.

Throughout the history of Israel, the God of Creation, used human vessels and equipped them with his spirit to accomplish his will for all mankind. In the book of Samuel; Benaiah was one of Them.

David growing up in the presence of the Lord, used the same spiritual armor to destroy Goliath representing the Flesh of Human. The Spectacular man stands above all other (Proud-Goliath)

2 Samuel 23:20-23,” Benaiah was the son of Jehoiada, the son of a valiant man from Kabzeel, who had done many deeds. He had killed two lion-like heroes of Moab. He also had gone down and killed a lion in the midst of a pit on a snowy day. 21 And he killed an Egyptian, a spectacular man. The Egyptian had a spear in his hand; so, he went down to him with a staff, wrested the spear out of the Egyptian’s hand, and killed him with his own spear. 22 These things Benaiah the son of Jehoiada did, and won a name among three mighty men. 23 He was more honored than the thirty, but he did not attain to the first three. And David appointed him over his guard.

Today we are the chosen generation as the Army of Christ, who shall descend with him to rescue his people from the Spectacular man (Wisdom and the intellect of this world).

When we receive the Baptism of the Spirit of Pentecost, we are elevated to the same power and Authority given to David and his Mighty men to overcome the enemy of our soul.

Benaniah, only had the staff of the Shepherd. The Spectacular man was destroyed by his own Spear. Revealing to the faithful the final destroyer of all mankind shall be their own weapons.

The significance in a name in Hebrew is the hidden revelation that we humans, Adam, Jesus, you and me, were all hand made by the Creator of Life for His purpose and His Alone.

Life of Benaiah represent to us the life of Jesus who destroyed the Spectacular Egyptian representing the wickedness of the flesh, and the Glory of man in exchanged to the Glory of God!

Reference [A] 66 Bones That Saw No Decay by LuckyN- Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] christianityisme.com