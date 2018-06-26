Why do doctors say that you could eat eggs freely, every day? –

Good advice by Dr Harold



It was thought that cholesterol in the yolk of an egg gets absorbed in your gut as cholesterol and increases your bad cholesterol (LDL) in your blood, increasing your risk of heart disease.



Some said that you should avoid the yellow yolk and consume only the white of an egg, but today all those mythical believes are wiped out because the truth is that cholesterol in eggs and other foods is not absorbed from the gut as cholesterol. Each egg does have 185 mg of dietary cholesterol.



The fact is that dietary cholesterol is broken down in your gut and is not absorbed as a cholesterol molecule.



On the contrary, it is saturated fats in your diet that’s broken down into fatty acids and increase the blood cholesterol through their conversion in your liver.

It is true that dietary cholesterol may increase the blood cholesterol slightly, but eggs raise HDL more than the LDL. Increasing your HDL cholesterol in your blood may reduce the risk of heart disease.



New studies and researches have failed to find a link between consuming eggs and heart disease, even among the people who are genetically prone to heart disease.



Studies also caution diabetics not to over-do, but stick to one egg per day, because of the metabolic syndrome they may be prone to suffer.

“Metabolic syndrome” is a term for a group of conditions, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol levels, that when combined increase an individual’s risk of developing coronary heart disease, stroke and diabetes.



There are too many nutritious healthful nutrients in eggs to ignore. Eggs are rich in vitamin E, folate, iron, carotenoids, selenium, lutein and zeaxanthin, high quality protein (7 grams): 5 grams of fat, (1.6 grams of saturated fat) and minerals. Eggs have no vitamin C.



All these micro-nutrients in eggs fight against inflammatory diseases, beneficial for your brain health, vision and over-all health.

Breakfast would be the best time to enjoy eggs. Eating two eggs with breakfast will delay your hunger pangs and eat less for lunch- ideal situation for people who are trying to lose weight.



Combine an egg breakfast with high fibre foods like oatmeal or boiled mung seeds suitable for those having diabetes and for losing weight. Each egg has 75 calories.



We apologise to the readers giving the wrong notion and information about the health of eggs in the past. I must say, that I have recommended eating eggs daily in my book, “Love-Life” printed 15 years ago (Yapa book publishers).



It is more the wives who should read this article.