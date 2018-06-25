Sri Lanka Association of NSW – Public Talk and Discussion Forum

The inaugural session of the Public Talk and Discussion Forum was conducted under the auspices of Sri Lanka Association of NSW (SLA) at the Seniors’ Open Day on recently at Learning and Leisure Centre Pennant Hills. The Talk was on “Elder Law” – Legal issues relevant to Seniors Citizens. The speaker was Mr Maithri Panagoda Senior Partner, Carroll & O’Dea Lawyers Sydney, Adjunct Professor of Law, University of Notre Dame.

Mr. Kithsiri Senadeera a former SLA ex-co member who initiated this Public Talk and Discussion Forum in his welcome speech thanked Dr Seneviratne Banda for initiating the monthly Seniors’ Get-together and Mr. Sam Masachchi the President, SLA for implementing the project immediately and others who supported him. He explained the purpose of this Forum as to have a continuous learning process for elders and to disseminate knowledge in diverse fields as the education system in Sri Lanka lacked interdisciplinary approach. He also emphasised the importance of Law to day-to -day life.

The speaker Mr. Maithri Panagoda in his speech explained the term ‘Legal Capacity’ and emphasised the importance of preparing Wills and Power of Attorney without delay. He explained issues relating to superannuation policies. He also drew attention to pitfalls associated with Retirement Villages and warned against entering into such contracts without obtaining legal advice. The talk was very informative and thought -provoking and very well received by the large audience. During the question time the audience raised many questions related to legal aspects of Wills and Power of Attorney in general and also legal issues relevant to their personal circumstances.

Sam Masachchi, the President of SLA gave the Vote of Thanks.

The SLA is hoping to have the Talk and Discussion as a video in due course for the benefit of Seniors.

We received extremely positive feedback from the participants. Some of the comments received are given below:

“Extremely helpful and informative”

“It was an excellent speech, very informative and shedding light in many aspects that many people desperately need in their senior age”.

“Maithri covered the law topics relevant to seniors comprehensively. The answers to the questions raised were clear and easy to follow”

“Found the legal information very interesting and the discussion informative. More help for SENIORS!!”

“Our most sincere thanks for the invaluable advice given at the Seniors Meeting”

“Thank you for a very useful and timely talk on matters that are important to us”

“Maithri’s presentation provided very useful facts and information to everybody at any age and answered all questions beautifully”.

“Very informative for the elderly and well presented by Maithri”

“The talk was very informative and useful and explained well in simple language so that we could understand”