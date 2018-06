People will see no reason for PCs: GL The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said today people would question the practical need for provincial councils if the government delayed elections to them any further.

Anunayake's sermon: Those misunderstood it make statements-Gota Former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa said today that he could not understand why the President, the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister and others are interested in a personal 'anushashanawa' by Ven. Wendaruwe Upali Anunayake Thera.

Leopard killing: Suspects remanded The four suspects who were arrested by the Kilinochchi police over the leopard killing incident was remanded till June 29 by the Kilinochchi magistrate today.

Heavy traffic at D.R. Wijewardena Mw Heavy traffic was reported along the D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha in Colombo 10 due to a protest march organised by a group of postal workers outside the Central Mail Exchange (CME).