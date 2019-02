71st National Independence of Sri Lanka celebrated the event in Sydney on 4th February – Video thanks to Dr. Harold Gunatillake in Sydney.

Sri Lanka got independence to govern our own country from the British rule 71 years ago. We celebrate this event yearly, in Sri Lanka and expats globally, sponsored by the respective embassies, and Consulate Officers. This you tube was done by Dr. Harold Gunatillake in Sydney.

