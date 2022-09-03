A toast to partnership – amanté hosts inaugural Frontline Partners’ Night

amanté, Sri Lanka’s leading intimate apparel brand, hosted its first-ever Frontline Partners’ Night on Tuesday 23 August 2022, with a view to both share its growth plans and show its appreciation for the valuable support from its retail and distribution partners over the years. Held at the Shangri-La Colombo, the event was attended by over 200 guests, who were also treated to the exclusive launch of the brand’s three new upcoming collections.

Newly acquired by India’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., at the occasion amanté took the opportunity to both inform and assure its broad island-wide partner network of the brand’s ambitious future plans despite the current economic conditions in the country. The brand will be supported in full by its parent company, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., who will continue to invest in building the brand’s profile; be it through the exploration of greater avenues for expansion, the launch of new products and collections, and broadening reach across the country and overseas. At the event, amanté also conveyed its appreciation for the unwavering commitment of its partners to their role in contributing to the brand’s growing success.

Among the retailers felicitated at the event were ASB Fashion (Pvt) Ltd., Beverly Street, Colombo Thread Line, Cool Planet, Cotton Collection, Cotton Island (Pvt) Ltd., Diliganz Fashion (Pvt) Ltd., Fashion Bug (Pvt) Ltd., Hemara Richlook, Kandy Selection, Kotuwa Kade, Lady J (Pvt) Ltd., NOLIMIT, ODEL, Prasad Fashion Square, Prasad Textiles, Richlook International (Pvt) Ltd., Ridmi Enterprises, RV Fashion (Pvt) Ltd., Samanmal, Sarathchandra & Company (Pvt) Ltd., Silk & Satin International, Spring and Summer Fashion Collection (Pvt) Ltd., Sriyani Dresspoint, Supul Collection, Thilakawardhana Textiles (Pvt) Ltd., Wijaya Group (Pvt) Ltd., and Zuzi.

A thrilling component of the night was that guests were privy to the exclusive launch of three exciting new collections by amanté: the Athleisure, Autumn&Winter22, and Accessories lines.

Athleisure –characterized by athletic clothing that is both comfortable and aesthetically appealing- is a fashion trend that has taken the world by storm ever since the pandemic, and at Frontline Partners’ Night amanté sought the support of its retailers in making this new collection accessible to its loyal customers across the island.

The new Autumn/Winter22 collection by amanté is its first seasonal capsule since 2018, and the brand is excited to roll out its “trend right colour right” line under this category. This collection will not just keep up with the most up-to-date global fashion trends, but will also make the latest styles available to Sri Lankan consumers.

Another breakthrough for amanté is its new Accessories collection; an entirely new venture which will introduce the most on-trend bags, shawls, and beauty pouches to the popular designer label; again broadening the brand’s offering even further.

“With intimate wear becoming an essential part of a lady’s wardrobe, we will continue to offer her a wider range of exquisite designs and solutions tailored to her needs,” said Gayani Gunawardena, General Manager – amanté Lanka. “We are proud to have amassed a retail and distribution partner network who have been an integral part of the amanté journey.”

First launched in India in 2007 from humble beginnings, and then having entered the Sri Lankan market in 2012, 10 years on, amanté has now established itself as the country’s most trusted intimate wear label. With 3 independent outlets and 150 modern trade and distributive stores island-wide, and its e-commerce store (www.amante.lk) making the brand and its products even more accessible to customers across the country, amanté has come to be synonymous with innerwear that perfectly blends comfort, fashion, and innovative design for the fashion-forward South Asian woman.

With a presence also in Dubai and the Maldives, in India alone, amanté is retailed across 16 independent outlets, 2,500 retail stores, and across all prominent online platforms.

