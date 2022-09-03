SUNDAY CHOICE – HAPPY FATHER’S DAY

“Train up a child in the way he should go—but be sure you go that way yourself.”

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.”

“A man ought to live so that everybody knows he is a Christian…and most of all, his family ought to know.”

“My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.”

A child once said, ” The greatest gift I ever had, came from God. I call him DAD!”. It’s true that any man can be a father but it takes only one special person to be a Dad. God, our Father in Heaven loved us first and He loves us unconditionally. We, fathers need to give that same love to our children.

But as for sons and daughters, may we always be reminded of the “father’s love”. While our fathers are still here on earth, express our love to them not only on Father’s Day but everyday.

TO ALL FATHERS IN THE WORLD…YOU ARE GREATLY LOVED.

