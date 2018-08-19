A-Z By Des Kelly

A wonderful “title”, if I may say so, myself, for this man named “ANTON” Karas, who provides the “meaning of life” on an instrument, rarely heard of, related closely to the Harp, and piano, the “ZITHER”. The harp, an absolutely beautiful instrument, more or less, a “Grand-Piano” without it’s huge structure of a walnut frame complete with ivory & ebony “keys” is generally used in Orchestras, but nowadays as a solo instrument which is very much smaller, enabling the harpist to carry it around much more conveniently.

It is my personal observation that the harp looks much better played by a beautiful woman (depending, of course, on how well she plays it), but, it was a man, strangely named after the instrument, also better known a a comedian brother of “the Marx-family”, Harpo Marx, who was reputed to be the BEST Harpist in the World. He did not look like Valentino, but, even with his comedic “wig”, he made this instrument “talk”. One of my main reasons to watch the Marx Brothers’ movies was to watch Harpo play his harp. He is quite possibly playing his harp for the Angels right now, so rest in peace, Harpo Marx.

Then comes the Piano. Whether it be a broken-down old “Pianner” as played by Jerry Lee Lewis in his younger days, or the glorious Grand Pianos gracing Stages around the World, it all depended on the ones who ran their fingers over the black & white keyboard, as to how this instrument sounded. There are far too many Pianists of top renown, to be mentioned here, but one, with whom I was closely associated was none other than Gerry Crake of Ceylon.

I had the privilege of working with many superb pianists in my Lovely Island home, pianists like Patrick Nelson, a “Peterite” like myself, Selvi Perimpanayagam, and Dr. Guli

(Gulasekeran), and, in Australia, with Cousin Lee Demmer, to name just one of many talented keyboardists, BUT Gerry stands out in my memory simply because of little incidents like the one, when he accompanied me on the first recording of my original composition, Dream-World.

It was a terrible rainy day, our “studio” had a leaking roof and because water was pouring directly on to the piano, we had to move it into the room adjoining. Gerry joined us, Chris Greet, my Producer, the Semitones, Rogan Kelly, Conrad de Silva, Charlie Schokman, a 3 piece band & myself, all very nervous, but ready to go, and although Gerry had first partaken of a “liquid lunch”, was “half-cut” & feeling a little sleepy, sat down at this damp piano & never missed a beat.

Gerry Crake would frequently fall asleep, at the piano, BUT his fingers still played the music, & magnificently, at that.

So we now come to the “Zither”, an instrument I first heard in a Movie called “The Third Man”. The song was named “The Harry Lime Theme” , and exactly like “Lara’s Theme” in the film “Dr.Zivago”, which subtly ran through the entire movie,(in the background), it was THIS MUSIC that made the films seem so very good. I have no idea why this

“Musical-Plan” is not used more often, in this day & age.

They say, “If music be the food of love, play on”. In my own humble opinion, good, sweet, melodic music is the only sure panacea in what is now a World full of turmoil. I do not claim to be a religious person, but I do believe in a GOD who is increasingly getting fed-up with what goes on, and will soon put a stop to this whole business & then, GOD HELP US, when HE does. In the meantime folks, I can think of nothing better to enjoy than the Music-Clips I pick for you, with HIS help, of course. Please watch & enjoy Anton Karas and his Zither, played in his own inimitable style.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)