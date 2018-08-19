INTRODUCING JOHN REX REEVES – By Des Kelly

First, of course, there was his uncle, “Gentleman Jim”, who sang may a sad Country song, but sang them so well, he did become the favourite Country Artiste of a few million “fans” around the World, especially among the “girls”. Then, Jim, like a few others of that particular era, unfortunately died in a plane-crash, but luckily for all his adoring fans, his wife Mary kept releasing Jim Reeves recordings as the years went by, recordings that would probably would have been “lost” were it not for Mary, so thank you Mary Reeves for keeping all of us “in touch” with Gentleman Jim.

Many have tried to emulate or imitate Jim Reeves, just as they have done with Elvis & other legends of music. I, myself, have recorded an album featuring all Jim Reeves songs, but firmly believe that although we TRY to sound like these icons, the fact is that there was, is, and will be ONLY ONE JIM REEVES OR ELVIS PRESLEY. Speaking for myself, I did not try to imitate anyone, but preferred the lower keys that Jim used in his recordings, especially as he grew older in the business.

Now, from Uncle to Nephew John Rex Reeves, who does not imitate his uncle, BUT, not only looks like Jim, he naturally sounds like this famous relative and I do not even need to introduce him in detail, because my first “clip” on this performer does all the talking. I think he is an excellent vocalist, and I feel certain that all my eLanka readers will agree with me. Ladies & Gentlemen, I give you JOHN REX REEVES.

