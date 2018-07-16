ACF celebrates its Diamond Jubilee – By Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

Story: Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

Photographs courtesy of: various (Scroll to the end of the article to view Photos)

The Australia Ceylon Fellowship (ACF) celebrated its 60th year since inauguration with a fine food and silver service Gala Dinner Dance held at The Grand on Princes, Mulgrave, on 23 June 2018. The event was well patronised by members and guests and an impressive line-up of VIPs representing the governments of Australia and Sri Lanka were also present to help celebrate the Diamond Jubilee. Among them were: High Commissioner of Sri Lanka HE Somasundaram Skandakumar, Sri Lankan Consulate-General W. G. S. Prasanna, Hon Julian Hill Member for Bruce, Hon Craig Ondarchie MP, Ann-Marie Hermans Member for Cranbourne, Gary Maas Member for Narre Warren and Dilkie Perera, President Australia-Sri Lanka Business Council. I was so proud to meet the many Sri Lankan Burgher Parliamentary candidates,” said Dilkie Perera, who was a special guest on the night.



Music for dancing was by No Limits, the sumptuous banquet by Cha’s Cabin, a bevy of Kandyan dancers entertained, keynote speakers added flavour, and raffle prizes came from generous sponsors and donors.

The ACF was founded by Ceylonese from the Burgher community who migrated to Australia over sixty years ago from Sri Lanka. In her speech, the new President Jenny Waduge touched on these beginnings. “I have a vision to assist people who really need our help here and in Sri Lanka,” she said.

She paid tribute to the members gone before who contributed so much in time and resources to the establishment of the ACF and laid the foundation for where it stands today. She said the ACF is currently mainly focused on keeping its members together and providing them with opportunities to socialise and enjoy themselves with family and friends at special events organised for that purpose, but there is more to do.

“The new focus of the ACF under the current committee will be to address the needs of the senior members through social and recreational activities such as outings, luncheons and visiting the elderly,” she said.

“We will also focus our attention on attracting new members from the younger generations of Sri Lankans in Australia to ensure the longevity of the association. The ACF Hall known as the Ceylon Centre which provides a tremendous service to the community is an ideal venue to hold functions such as birthdays, anniversaries, christenings and meetings, and it is booked just about every weekend. The Hall needs updating to improve its facilities and ensure it remains attractive to potential hirers. This updating requires funds which our members cannot afford, so we will be seeking funds from the government assistance programs for community services.”

“I am both honoured and excited to have been given this tremendous opportunity to lead this wonderful organisation into its next chapter and I look forward to working with a team of hardworking and dedicated individuals for the good of the ACF.”

The Rev John Blaze is a Founder Member and Life Member of the ACF and shared with guests his personal reflections and account of the founding of the ACF:

As one of the four remaining founder members of the Australia-Ceylon Fellowship I write this brief account of its genesis. In 1956/1957 I shared a dream with my parents and others. The reality somewhat differs from the dream. As part of the diaspora of Ceylon, the land of our birth and heritage, we were fluent in English and most of us had grown up with strong Judeo-Christian family values. Australia held the promise of future opportunities.

Migrating to Australia was expensive and difficult. In place were stringent, restrictive immigration policies. In those days travel by ship rather than air was less costly and also a would-be immigrant could bring more necessities by ship. Migrants had to comply with the “White Australia” Policy, evidence of ready employment and accommodation, good health and good character. Many could not meet all these criteria, particularly the cost.Immigrants from the United Kingdom and parts of Europe received government financial assistance, but there was no hope of such an agreement with the Ceylon Government, who made it even more difficult by introducing strict currency regulations. Those leaving Ceylon were only able to take 300 rupees per adult over 18 years and 150 rupees per person under 18 years. A very meagre amount for a family to start life in a new country.

After discussions with the Australian Minister for Immigration we were advised that if there was a sponsoring body to take the place of the Ceylon Government we may overcome some of the difficulties. Through my contacts in the Presbyterian Church I met Rev. Alan Stuart who introduced me to Miss Margaret Holmes the then Secretary to the Australian Council for the World Council of Churches, which offered an interest free loan of £100,000 to enable us to pay the passages of those who qualified to migrate to Australia. The agreement was that people pay back the loans as they gained jobs, so that we could bring more migrants to Australia. All loans, with the exception of one, were repaid.

In 1957 eleven of us met, to form the sponsoring body, at the home of Dorrit and Benjamin Blazé. They were: Mr Hugh and Mrs Ione Aldons, Mr Halroyd Keegel, Mr Richard and Mrs Viola Paulusz and their son Pieter, Mr Benjamin and Mrs Dorrit Blazé and their son, John, Mrs Kitty Kalenberg and Mr Gerard Paulusz. Our average age was 35 years.We contacted other Ceylon migrants and Members of Parliament, Clergy and Councillors and invited them to our first AGM. Mr C. E. Foenander, was elected President. After much discussion we settled for the name Australia-Ceylon Fellowship. Multi-gifted Dorrit Blazé was requested to create the emblem.

Many friendships were built in the early days with Members of Parliament and other community leaders.

Many of our people from Ceylon have made valued contributions to Australian society and we expect that our descendants will continue this legacy. We welcome distinguished guests, members of the ACF and all here present tonight to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Australia-Ceylon Fellowship.

Rev. John Blazé

Founder Member and Life Member

If you want to belong to one of the oldest Sri Lankan organisations established in Australian and be part of this community family, Secretary Ingrid Rulach says membership is very affordable and costs $15 per year for seniors and $20 for others. An application form is available on the ACF webpage australiaceylonfellowship.org.au or by contacting a committee member. The ACF has monthly events at a reasonable cost to its members and their guests.

Congratulations and thanks must go to committee members for what, from all accounts, was a memorable night of Diamond Jubilee celebrations and camaraderie had by all.