Dr Padmini Howpage launches her maiden book

Dr Padmini Howpage, a leading physiatrist in Sydney launched her maiden book “Mindful Coco” on the 12th of July 2018 at a ceremony held in Norwest. Over sixty distinguished guests attended the event including state, federal and council leaders. The book is an illustrated guide to taming the mind for a better life, which can be used by adults and children alike. Speaking at the event Dr Howpage touched on how beneficial mindful practices are for a life of fulfillment. Sydney based artist & TV presenter Dilara Niriella was also acknowledged at the event for her contribution in enhancing the appearance of the book with colourful illustrations. The MC of the evening Sashie, the daughter of the author, spoke of her mother’s achievement in admiration while Sajith, Dr Howpage’s son, enlightened the guests on the origins of the character Coco.

Positive Vibes Foundation, Bsociable & Brighter Minds rallied behind Dr Howpage and provided support to launch herself as an author.

The book, which was edited by Sharmila Jayasinghe Niriella and published by Reads Media, can be purchased by contacting Mind Connections on 02 98717777 or online through the eLanka shop.

