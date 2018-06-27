“AGONY-AUNT” by Des Kelly

No, it is not the old “correspondence-game” played in days gone by, where letters & messages were sent to the above, pleading for answers to various “problems”, most of them dealing with broken love-affairs, & other marital trials.

Agony Aunt would then try to sort out & solve these problems, sometimes successfully, most times, unfortunately not. This is why more than 50% of all marriages eventually end up in the divorce Courts.

So much for that particular ‘Agony Aunt”.

I have written before & I will certainly do so again about the agony(pardon the expression), of the A.B.C.T.V. people,

“Aunty”, as they are affectionately known. I feel certain that most intelligent Australian folk, Lankan/Aussies included, would want the A.B.C.T.V. Channel alive & kicking, yes, kicking butts that sorely need it. The other Commercial television channels do try this method too, but are frequently “disturbed” by the all too many “stupid ads”that take up more than half the programmes shown.

I have to make an exception here. S.B.S.Television also feature these “ads”, but make it a point to “group” that lot together, then give the viewers more of the actual programme shown, thereby keeping “viewer interest” intact.

Why, Channels 7, 9, 10, etcetera cannot follow this principle, I’ll never know. Gruen, on the A.B.C., tries to “explain” to us, the “meanings” of some of these advertisements. One would have to be a qualified Psychologist to “understand” the reasons behind the ads., but, all viewers are not students of Psychology & most of them “use” the “ad-breaks” to go to the toilet, make a cup of tea, or, like me, & myself, close my eyes & take a a short snooze for the duration. Only a very few ads., entertain me. For instance, I enjoy the “My dog” ad, not only for it’s brevity, but also to see a cute animal climb onto a window sill to have a bite, to a beautiful little instrumental piece of music, that should have been continued for at least 30 seconds more, as the little “doggy” enjoyed his “My dog” treat.

I also like the “Ship-Creek” ad. You don’t have to be Einstein

to figure that one out. Ads., featuring children & animals are acceptable. I love the only ad., introducing the A.B.C., featuring the Aussie playing on his harmonica & his half-dingo pet howling at the moon, making better music than most of the “modern-rubbish” today.

I do have my criticisms of old “Aunty” too. Channel 2 does have some good-looking female “Presenters”. I have nothing against them, BUT, the A.B.C. do require some new hairdressers. What they do with their clients’ hair, sometimes, make these women look terrible, on camera.

“A woman’s hair is her crowning glory”, says an old adage & I firmly believe this. Also, Aunty, please do not “repeat” news, etc., after showing it abundantly each day. To see the same news, sometimes two & three days “later” gets rather boring. Repeats of excellent shows, for example, “Back Roads”, “Landline” & your “Garden Shows” would be much preferable.

Whatever anyone may say, it would be a very foolish Government that would even consider getting rid of the A.B.C.T.V. Privatizing it, would be just as bad. This is the only television channel that “tells it like it is”. “Four Corners”

“Media-Watch”, & “Q & A” are superb programmes. My advice to all “bad-guys” in our society is this. If you do not wish to be “divulged” on television (especially on Channel 2)

“DON’T BLOODY DO IT”!!. This also refers to any incumbent Government planning to get rid of the old “Aunty”.

Finally, Nate is an excellent weather forecaster, BUT, to tell me what tomorrow’s weather will be, I prefer Channel 7.

Think about it.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).