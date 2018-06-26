“BEAUTIFUL “OLD” CEYLON” by Des Kelly

“Beautiful memories, far too many to list,

Ceylon, in “the old days”, the place I still miss,

Just to be born there, was something worthwhile,

The life that I lived there, now brings on a smile.

Photographs show you the way that it was,

I’d like to show them off now, simply because,

Those were “the good days”, now sadly gone,

But this helps us recall “Beautiful “old” Ceylon”.

This extraordinary “group” of photographs of old Ceylon was sent to me, by my good friend Errol Lynch about 15 minutes ago. As everyone who reads OUR articles in eLanka will realize, Errol, Bernard Vancuylenberg and myself are still very proud of the “Lovely Island Home” that most of us HAD to leave, but, this pride in our homeland will never LEAVE, believe me.

All my readers will notice that I seem to prefer the name CEYLON (which was renamed Sri Lanka in 1972).My reason for this is the fact that when I was born, it was in CEYLON.!!

The name itself is poetically much better because, although there is nothing wrong with Sri Lanka, I challenge any poet to find a word that rhymes with “Lanka”. There are NONE.!!.

Also, many folk nowadays refer to Sri Lanka primarily as “The resplendent Isle”, whereas Ceylon had so many other beautiful referrals such as “The Pearl of the East”, “The fairest Isle” (by Marco Polo,sooo long ago), “Tear-drop in the Indian Ocean” and many other romantic names, all of which were well-deserved. In addition, one of the World’s best beverages will always be “Ceylon Tea” & none other.

I have written much, about the Country I love. Songs, poems, prose, articles etcetera. I am still very proud about this tiny Island & it’s simple people, who smile, and will gladly share their last cup of plain tea with you. I hasten to add that I now love and respect this “Huge Continent” called Australia, as well. Another beautiful Country, but on a much larger scale. The real “Bush Aussies, Farmers, Country-folk” are also kindly “down to earth” people who try their best to make migrants from other Countries, feel at home, here.

Politicians from EITHER Country hardly rate a mention, in my book. Enough said.!!

Thank you Errol, for sending me these “memories” I certainly hope that all my readers of eLanka & The Lanka Times enjoy these photographs of “Beautiful Old Ceylon”

