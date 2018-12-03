“ALPHABETICAL YOURS” SERIES 13 (M) – By Des Kelly

They were four talented brothers, Barry, Maurice, Robin & Andy, born on the Isle of Man to English parents, migrated as youngsters, but went back to England to further their career, where Andy, the youngest broke away from the group to “go solo”. did record a few songs, but never did come up the the popularity of his other three siblings. Tragically, he died very young, at 30 years of age leaving the “Bee-Gees”Barry, Maurice and Robin to carry on, involved in a “multi-showbiz” career, recording, themselves, backing other top-ranking “acts”, writing songs, singing in 3part harmony, and doing it superbly. Unfortunately, Maurice and brother Robin also died while still in their prime, R.I.P., guys, leaving the eldest, Barry to carry on the memories of their famous name.

I would like to insert one of their Original Compositions, actually, one of Barry’s favourite songs, “Massachusetts”, which is one of my “picks” as well, for all readers of eLanka, followed by what else?, but a superb instrumental called ” Music Maestro, please, c/w the “big band” sound, so cherished by thousands of you good people. I do feel privileged to write my “stories” with the backing of good music (to read by), and will continue to do so, as long as, God willing, I will be able to.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.

(Editor-in-Chief).