Aussie deny Sri Lanka a birth in the semi-finals – Chitran Duraisamy

(Photos thanks to Duke Suren Ramachandran)

Superb batting, a strong display with the ball and some brilliant fielding has powered the Australian Over 50s side to an impressive victory over Sri Lankan.

Winning the toss at the historical Old Kings Oval was crucial on this blazing hot day. Electing to bat, both openers quickly fell under the spell of Roshan Ismail’s bowling. Impressive batting followed thereafter between Peter Solway (151 not out) and Joe Santostefana (54) who raised the Aussie run rate merciless as much as the soaring mercury. Craig Gislingham chipped in with a valuable 25 not out towards the end as the Aussies posted a mammoth 281 for 6 (45 overs).

Captain Marlon Von Hagt played a gutsy knock of 60 for the Lankans albeit struggled with a ‘hammie’. When he was brilliantly run-out with a direct throw to the wickets any hope of a resurgence was dashed. All the Aussie bowlers were equally good but it was the tight fielding that stood out. Darren Hills’s diving catch to dismiss Richie De Silva (9) was yet another highlight. Bundled out for 184 (41.2) Team Sri Lankan will now focus on the plate finish stage of this inaugural World Cup tournament.

Thank You to all the fans who withstood a very hot day to cheer their respective teams. In the carnival spirit of these games a ‘papare band’ provided much levity and entertainment. For more photos and scorecard by Duke Ramachandran and Kapila Jayasuriya: follow the Over 50s Sri Lankan team on www.facebook.com/Sri-Lanka-O50s-World-Cup-796766027185327

Click here or on the photos below to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page