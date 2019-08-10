







ALSTON KOCH wins ‘Best Actor ‘ award for 2019.

Alston Koch unanimously carried away the ‘BEST ACTOR’ Award for his role as Matthew

in ‘ACCORDING TO MATTHEW’ at the SIGNIS FILM AWARDS.

A well received decision of the Grand Jury brought an ovation from a very receptive audience

for a very demanding & controversial role played to perfection making him the very first winner

of a film production in both English & Sinhalese.

Photo shows Alston receiving the award from Secretary General Ricardo Yanez together with 14 other delegates from around the World present for the 42nd SIGNIS FILM AWARDS.

It was an award winning year for Alston Kochwho earlier won the ‘Sri Lankan Of The Year ‘for 2018 as well as been chosen as the ‘Brand Ambassador’ for The Rotary Club.

This year he was appointed as Advisor to The Ministry Of Tourism and Advisor to the Ministry Of Wildlife & also Advisor to the UNWTO (United Nations World Travel Organisation)