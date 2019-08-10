Professor Wije Ariyaratne (Ari) has commenced as the first Professor of Practice (Bridge Engineering) to join the School of Civil Engineering – Sydney University

Dear All,

I’d like to share an exciting new appointment to the School of Civil Engineering.

Professor Wije Ariyaratne (Ari) has commenced as the first Professor of Practice (Bridge Engineering) to join the School of Civil Engineering, this month. Ari obtained his Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Ceylon, Master of Engineering degree from the University of NSW and Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Deakin University. He is a Fellow of Engineers Australia and was previously an Adjunct Professor of Engineering at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Ari has completed 50 years’ service as a professional engineer of which 47 years have been with the Department of Main Roads/Roads and Traffic Authority/Roads and Maritime Services (RMS). Until his recent retirement from RMS in February 2019, he had been the Director (Bridges & Structures) for close to 20 years leading RMS Bridge & Structural Engineering and the RMS bridge community with over 100 staff. During this period, he was responsible for managing the technical risk of Australia’s oldest and most complex bridge assets of about 6000 bridges with a replacement value of about $20 billion. Ari has also chaired the Standards Australia Bridge Code Committee, BD90 which recently published the most recent version of AS5100 in March 2017. This is the largest Standard published by Standards Australia and is considered to be world leading in nature.

https://www.standards.org.au/news/new-australian-bridge-code-helps-to-build-australia

Ari was also the winner of the most prestigious award in NSW, the 2018 NSW Premier’s Award in the category “Delivering Infrastructure (individual)”.

https://austroads.com.au/latest-news/wije-ariyaratne-2018-winner-of-nsw-premiers-awards-for-infrastructure-delivery

Ari will be helping to develop a Bridge Engineering course for senior undergraduate/graduate students. Furthermore, he will work closely with the School’s Engagement Committee and Advisory Council to help to foster and strengthen industry engagement with our School.

I hope you can join me in providing a warm welcome to Ari to our School.

