“AN ALPINE LOVE AFFAIRE” By Des Kelly

Another Valentine’s day has just been and gone.

For true lovers however, I feel that every day, should really be celebrated in the same way. This day is generally connected with Saint Valentine, but also, in a different context, to Film Actor Rudolph Valentino, famous, not only for his acting, but also for his love affairs (and the techniques, involved), plus his good looks.

Rudolph Valentino was reputed to be one of the most handsome men of his era. Unfortunately, this era was short-lived, as he died of Peritonitis at the age of 31. To this day, on the anniversary of his death on the 23rd August, each year, an unidentified woman dressed in black, places a single red rose at the tomb of Rudolph Valentino.

Getting back to “Valentine’s Day”, especially for the good readers of eLanka, please let me bring you another

“Story in Song”, entitled “An Alpine Love Affaire”, a film/doco

which I hope to make, before too long. It is a true love-story that happened many years ago. With all the trouble & strife that our World is going through, at the moment, another

Romeo & Juliet-style love story would not be too bad to get the equilibrium in order, so, if there are any interested film Directors/Producers around, they could get in touch with me via eLanka, of course, and let’s have a chat about it.