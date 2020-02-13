







“THINK ABOUT IT” – BY Des Kelly

As we go through life, there are lessons to be learned.

How we learn them, is up to each individual. First and foremost, we have to learn to “adapt” to any situation that comes our way. Mindset is essential in everything we do.

Learn to train your mind, for, if there is a problem, there is every chance that a solution is just around the corner.

Good luck, my friends, and, as a bonus, here are three

“Thought-tips” to help you on your way.

Three beautiful thoughts!

None can destroy iron, but its own rust can! Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset and emotions can.

Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going, because a straight line even in an E.C.G. means we are not alive.

The same Boiling Water that hardens the egg, Will Soften the Potato! It depends upon individual’s reaction to stressful circumstances.

Beautiful saying — Mobile has taught us three things…

Whatever makes you happy — save it…

Whatever makes others happy — forward it…

Whatever will make no one happy — Delete it…

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.