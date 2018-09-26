AN ATHEIST IN THE WOODS – By Des Kelly

As everyone knows by now, or should know, this writer is not a very religious person. Far from it, as a matter of fact, I do not go to Church at all, cannot go now, even if I wanted to do so, have broken HIS Commandments, or some of them, if not all, BUT I still believe in GOD & cannot believe in ANYTHING that ATHEISTS proclaim. Anywhere you are, if you believe in HIM, God is there. I read a lot, write a little, am right now into an extraordinary book entitled THE SEAL OF GOD, which translates the Bible so well, it brings me to my original two-word belief “”. HE was, in the ancient past, is, right now, & will be, forever, my friends.

We are all here on Earth, but, for the blink of an eye, in the context of time, It is “hell on earth”, as the saying goes. How true is this ?. We are born, we live, and then we die. Each & every one of us is granted only a certain quota of Commonsense. Even the most brilliant Scientists trying to prove otherwise, must know that it is GOD who gave them the brain-power to TRY to argue the toss that Science was the reason for creation. What they do not realize is that God, in HIS wisdom, CREATED THEM & everyone else with brains that could only understand a certain “quota” of logic. After that, just like an impenetrable stage-curtain, brought down after a show, true knowledge ends, & Science begins.

Try as I might, I cannot explain the Scientific version of Creation. This is probably because I do not believe in it.

I believe, however, that GOD created EVERYTHING, including