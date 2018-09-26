AN ATHEIST IN THE WOODS – By Des Kelly
As everyone knows by now, or should know, this writer is not a very religious person. Far from it, as a matter of fact, I do not go to Church at all, cannot go now, even if I wanted to do so, have broken HIS Commandments, or some of them, if not all, BUT I still believe in GOD & cannot believe in ANYTHING that ATHEISTS proclaim. Anywhere you are, if you believe in HIM, God is there. I read a lot, write a little, am right now into an extraordinary book entitled THE SEAL OF GOD, which translates the Bible so well, it brings me to my original two-word belief “”. HE was, in the ancient past, is, right now, & will be, forever, my friends.
We are all here on Earth, but, for the blink of an eye, in the context of time, It is “hell on earth”, as the saying goes. How true is this ?. We are born, we live, and then we die. Each & every one of us is granted only a certain quota of Commonsense. Even the most brilliant Scientists trying to prove otherwise, must know that it is GOD who gave them the brain-power to TRY to argue the toss that Science was the reason for creation. What they do not realize is that God, in HIS wisdom, CREATED THEM & everyone else with brains that could only understand a certain “quota” of logic. After that, just like an impenetrable stage-curtain, brought down after a show, true knowledge ends, & Science begins.
Try as I might, I cannot explain the Scientific version of Creation. This is probably because I do not believe in it.
I believe, however, that GOD created EVERYTHING, including
the “Big Bang” theory that Scientists rave on, about, Heaven is just a term for where the ALMIGHTY exists & I cannot explain the demise of all ATHEISTS any better than the true story of the one below. Take care, my friends, read, BEAR with me, and believe.
AN ATHEIST IN THE WOODS
An atheist was walking through the woods.
‘What majestic trees!’
‘What powerful rivers!’
‘What beautiful animals!’
He said to himself.
As he was walking alongside the river, he heard a rustling in the bushes behind him.
He turned to look. He saw a 7-foot grizzly bear charge towards him.
He ran as fast as he could up the path. He looked over his shoulder & saw that the bear was closing in on him.
He looked over his shoulder again, & the bear was even closer.
He tripped & fell on the ground.
He rolled over to pick himself up but saw that the bear was right on top of him, reaching for him with his left paw & raising his right paw to strike him.
At that instant moment, the Atheist cried out:
‘Oh my God!’
Time stopped.
The bear froze.
The forest was silent.
As a bright light shone upon the man, a voice came out of the sky.
‘You deny my existence for all these years, teach others I don’t exist and even credit creation to cosmic accident.’
‘Do you expect me to help you out of this predicament?’
‘Am I to count you as a believer?’
The atheist looked directly into the light, and said: ‘It would be hypocritical of me to suddenly ask you to treat me as a Christian now, but perhaps you could make the BEAR a Christian?’
‘Very well’, said the voice.
The light went out. The sounds of the forest resumed. And the bear dropped his right paw, brought both paws together, bowed his head & spoke:
‘Lord bless this food, which I am about to receive from Thy bounty through Christ our Lord, Amen.’