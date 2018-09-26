THE JANAKA PALAPATHWALA CHARITY CONCERT IN AID OF “THE GIFT OF VISION FOUNDATION” : Review & report by a Special Correspondent in Melbourne – Corinne King

My husband Ian & I were so glad we attended the “Janaka Palapathwela Charity Concert” on September 1st 2018 at 6.30pm which was held at the Rowville Performing Arts Centre, in Humphreys Way, Rowville, proceeds of which were in aid of “The Gift of Vision Foundation”, Sri Lanka.

“Janaka Palapathwala” was backed by the well known band “Destiny” who has hits on the Charts of top music standards and levels. We were entertained with many of the evergreen songs of the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s & 80’s as Janaka himself reminisced and played tribute to the “Maestros of Music” like Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Jim Reeves & Neil Diamond.

The Charity – “The Gift of Vision Foundation” – which sponsored Janaka’s “It’s Now or Never” Australian Concert Tour appointed him as their “Ambassador of Good Will” to helping “Visually impaired children in rural areas in Sri Lanka”.

A video of the work carried out by Specialized Doctors in the rural areas of Sri Lanka was shown to the audience. It was imperative that great humanitarian work is being carried out in the remote rural areas of Sri Lanka and eyesight is being restored to the visually impaired.

“Janaka” has sung to packed audiences in Toronto, Canada; North Carolina, USA; Washington DC, USA; Los Angeles, USA; San Francisco, USA & London, UK.



“Janaka” was truly a very good Sri Lankan “tribute impersonator” of Elvis Presley, Jim Reeves, Neil Diamond & Tom Jones.



Ian & I have been instrumental in “plugging” Janaka’s Concert for the past 5 weeks as we have been “sole presenters” on the Wednesday “Radio Program on 97.7FM” from 8pm to 9pm. We knew it would be a successful night & we were also aware of the financial benefits & cause for the entire Australian Tour to assist the great humanitarian work carried out by “The Gift of Vision Foundation” in Sri Lanka.

The “Master of Ceremonies” for the evening was none other than Rob Foenander, a “Maestro of Song”, a very “Professional Radio Presenter & DJ” & an “Entertainer Extraordinaire” himself who did a superb job to enhance the evening’s program in his own humble and professional way.

We wish Janaka continued success in his career as an entertainer in the “music world”. God Bless you and your lovely family who support you in all your many successful and eventful endeavours.

A big “Thank You” to all those who attended the Concert on Sept.1st and supported the worthy cause.

♫♫♫♫♫♫♫♫♫♫♫♫