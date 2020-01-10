Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “ANAGRAM-MAGIC” – By Des Kelly

“ANAGRAM-MAGIC” – By Des Kelly

There is a song titled “The second time around” which will also be the “backing-track” of this wonderful bit of the strange language that is English. I have always loved this language, although it tends to be somewhat bizarre, at times. While I am on the subject, I do feel a bit sad to see this truly International language “cut-down” in various ways simply to enable our writers to take what I would term “short-cuts” in order for them to get their messages across.

I really do not see any good reason for this. With the influx of the Internet, children are hardly reading “books” anymore.

Because of this, and because of all the little technical gadgets around these days, even their writing, spelling, and “texting” as they call it, leaves a lot to be desired, as far as correct English is concerned. I have said it before, and I will say it again. The general standard of Education in Australia has sunk to abysmal levels, especially in English, simply because of slow, yet steady lack of READNG. Sure, we can find out anything we want to know by “googling” it, but when youngsters of today need to find employment, most of them do not even know how to complete a suitable “resume’, with which to enhance the possibility of getting the job.

My advice to all Australian youngsters is to READ MORE BOOKS. Learn to write essays on various subjects in CORRECT ENGLISH. Stop all this texting, and WRITE correctly, making sure that all punctuation marks are correctly inserted, even in a short note, to a friend.

          In the meantime, take some time to read some of this ” Anagram-Magic” I have for you. I feel sure that you will enjoy just a few of them, that I have picked especially for you.

Desmond Kelly

  Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief)  eLanka.

ANAGRAMS

PRESBYTERIAN 
When you rearrange the letters:
BEST IN PRAYER

 

 

ASTRONOMER
When you rearrange the letters:
MOON STARER

 

DESPERATION
When you rearrange the letters:
A ROPE ENDS IT 

 

THE EYES
When you rearrange the letters: 
THEY SEE 

 

THE MORSE CODE :
When you rearrange the letters:
HERE COME DOTS 

 

DORMITORY
When you rearrange the letters:
DIRTY ROOM

 

SLOT MACHINES:
When you rearrange the letters:
CASH LOST IN ME 

 

ANIMOSITY:
When you rearrange the letters:
IS NO AMITY 

 

ELECTION RESULTS:
When you rearrange the letters: 
LIES – LET’S RECOUNT 

 

SNOOZE ALARMS
When you rearrange the letters: 
ALAS! NO MORE Z ‘S 

 

A DECIMAL POINT
When you rearrange the letters:
I’M A DOT IN PLACE 

 

THE EARTHQUAKES
When you rearrange the letters:
THAT QUEER SHAKE 

 

ELEVEN PLUS TWO
When you rearrange the letters: 
TWELVE PLUS ONE 

AND FOR THE GRAND FINALE: 

 

MOTHER-IN-LAW:
When you rearrange the letters: 
WOMAN HITLER 

 




