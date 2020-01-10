







“ANAGRAM-MAGIC” – By Des Kelly

There is a song titled “The second time around” which will also be the “backing-track” of this wonderful bit of the strange language that is English. I have always loved this language, although it tends to be somewhat bizarre, at times. While I am on the subject, I do feel a bit sad to see this truly International language “cut-down” in various ways simply to enable our writers to take what I would term “short-cuts” in order for them to get their messages across.

I really do not see any good reason for this. With the influx of the Internet, children are hardly reading “books” anymore.

Because of this, and because of all the little technical gadgets around these days, even their writing, spelling, and “texting” as they call it, leaves a lot to be desired, as far as correct English is concerned. I have said it before, and I will say it again. The general standard of Education in Australia has sunk to abysmal levels, especially in English, simply because of slow, yet steady lack of READNG. Sure, we can find out anything we want to know by “googling” it, but when youngsters of today need to find employment, most of them do not even know how to complete a suitable “resume’, with which to enhance the possibility of getting the job.

My advice to all Australian youngsters is to READ MORE BOOKS. Learn to write essays on various subjects in CORRECT ENGLISH. Stop all this texting, and WRITE correctly, making sure that all punctuation marks are correctly inserted, even in a short note, to a friend.

In the meantime, take some time to read some of this ” Anagram-Magic” I have for you. I feel sure that you will enjoy just a few of them, that I have picked especially for you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

ANAGRAMS

PRESBYTERIAN :

When you rearrange the letters:

BEST IN PRAYER

ASTRONOMER:

When you rearrange the letters:

MOON STARER

DESPERATION:

When you rearrange the letters:

A ROPE ENDS IT

THE EYES:

When you rearrange the letters:

THEY SEE

THE MORSE CODE :

When you rearrange the letters:

HERE COME DOTS



DORMITORY:

When you rearrange the letters:

DIRTY ROOM

SLOT MACHINES:

When you rearrange the letters:

CASH LOST IN ME

ANIMOSITY:

When you rearrange the letters:

IS NO AMITY



ELECTION RESULTS:

When you rearrange the letters:

LIES – LET’S RECOUNT

SNOOZE ALARMS:

When you rearrange the letters:

ALAS! NO MORE Z ‘S

A DECIMAL POINT:

When you rearrange the letters:

I’M A DOT IN PLACE

THE EARTHQUAKES:

When you rearrange the letters:

THAT QUEER SHAKE

ELEVEN PLUS TWO:

When you rearrange the letters:

TWELVE PLUS ONE

AND FOR THE GRAND FINALE:

MOTHER-IN-LAW:

When you rearrange the letters:

WOMAN HITLER







