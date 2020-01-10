“ANAGRAM-MAGIC” – By Des Kelly
There is a song titled “The second time around” which will also be the “backing-track” of this wonderful bit of the strange language that is English. I have always loved this language, although it tends to be somewhat bizarre, at times. While I am on the subject, I do feel a bit sad to see this truly International language “cut-down” in various ways simply to enable our writers to take what I would term “short-cuts” in order for them to get their messages across.
I really do not see any good reason for this. With the influx of the Internet, children are hardly reading “books” anymore.
Because of this, and because of all the little technical gadgets around these days, even their writing, spelling, and “texting” as they call it, leaves a lot to be desired, as far as correct English is concerned. I have said it before, and I will say it again. The general standard of Education in Australia has sunk to abysmal levels, especially in English, simply because of slow, yet steady lack of READNG. Sure, we can find out anything we want to know by “googling” it, but when youngsters of today need to find employment, most of them do not even know how to complete a suitable “resume’, with which to enhance the possibility of getting the job.
My advice to all Australian youngsters is to READ MORE BOOKS. Learn to write essays on various subjects in CORRECT ENGLISH. Stop all this texting, and WRITE correctly, making sure that all punctuation marks are correctly inserted, even in a short note, to a friend.
In the meantime, take some time to read some of this ” Anagram-Magic” I have for you. I feel sure that you will enjoy just a few of them, that I have picked especially for you.
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.
ANAGRAMS
PRESBYTERIAN :
When you rearrange the letters:
BEST IN PRAYER
ASTRONOMER:
When you rearrange the letters:
MOON STARER
DESPERATION:
When you rearrange the letters:
A ROPE ENDS IT
THE EYES:
When you rearrange the letters:
THEY SEE
THE MORSE CODE :
When you rearrange the letters:
HERE COME DOTS
DORMITORY:
When you rearrange the letters:
DIRTY ROOM
SLOT MACHINES:
When you rearrange the letters:
CASH LOST IN ME
ANIMOSITY:
When you rearrange the letters:
IS NO AMITY
ELECTION RESULTS:
When you rearrange the letters:
LIES – LET’S RECOUNT
SNOOZE ALARMS:
When you rearrange the letters:
ALAS! NO MORE Z ‘S
A DECIMAL POINT:
When you rearrange the letters:
I’M A DOT IN PLACE
THE EARTHQUAKES:
When you rearrange the letters:
THAT QUEER SHAKE
ELEVEN PLUS TWO:
When you rearrange the letters:
TWELVE PLUS ONE
AND FOR THE GRAND FINALE:
MOTHER-IN-LAW:
When you rearrange the letters:
WOMAN HITLER
Leave a Reply