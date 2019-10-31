







Announcement – New Committee STC OBA NSW & ACT 2019/2020

It is with great joy and satisfaction we announce the newly elected OBA committee for the forthcoming period 2019/2020. The new committee was appointed at the 2019 AGM concluded on Sunday 27th Oct 2019. Nominations were proposed by Graham Masefield & Seconded by Lal Wimalaratne.

2019 AGM was conducted in an atmosphere of friendship and comradery, interwoven with that intrinsic characteristic, “Thomian Spirit”. Whilst, Kulasiri Jayasinghe was elected President for another year, with him most current committee members will continue to serve, however, the highlight was the election of several new members. This will be the largest committee in the history of STC OBA NSW & ACT.

We thank all those who attended the AGM and others who sent their good wishes.

STCOBANSW/ACT Committee – 2019/2020

Kulasiri Jayasinghe (President)

Eksath Perera (Vice President)

Anuk Silva (Vice President)

Ranmal Mendis (Secretary)

Lesley Manickam (Treasurer)

Derek Asirvadem (Assistant Treasurer)

Indrajith Gunawardhana (Committee Member)

Kumar Rasiah (Committee Member)

Gopinath Sathiacama (Committee Member)

Sanjiv Vivekanandan (Committee Member)

Chitran Duraisamy (Committee Member)

Chinthaka Mendis (Committee Member)

Kanchana Fernando (Committee Member)

Savin Goonewardene (Committee Member)

Nihal Ramanayake (Committee Member, ACT Rep)

Senaka Jayasuriya (Honorary Auditor)

Both resolutions shared with the AGM notices were passed. The Financial Accounts were proposed by Senaka Jayasuriya & Seconded by Dayantha Fernando. The highlight at the AGM was the Warden’s message read by Indy Gunawardhana which elaborated the progress made towards moulding well rounded students.

The patron of the OBA, Ananda Amaranath’s speech delivered the same consistent message of parenting responsibilities and balancing sports & academics when raising children. Vote of thanks was delivered by Eksath Perera who gave thanks to events of kindness, blessings & miracles in the year gone by. Upon conclusion of the AGM, all broke bread to a delicious

meal catered by Akila Fernando followed by a Karaoke session.

We look forward to another eventful year with your support and encouragement. The next event will be the, “Thomian Carol Service” on Sat 30th Nov 2019 at the All Saints Anglican Church, Parramatta, 6.30PM. We earnestly hope you will join us with family and friends as we usher in the

Advent season.

Esto Perpetua

Ranmal Mendis

Secretary, STC OBA NSW &