Annual General Meeting 2021 – S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association NSW/ACT

Download the PDF file .

Dear fellow Thomians,

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting 2021

of the S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association, New South Wales and ACT Inc. will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, 31 October 2021

Location – TBA

The relevant documents required for the AGM are attached for your information and guidance.