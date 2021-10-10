PINK SARI – Recognise and respond to signs of anxiety and depression in children
The best way to make children good is to make them happy. – Oscar Wilde
Occasionally being sad or anxious or angry is a part of every child’s life. However, it is time to seek help if children feel persistent sadness, hopelessness, anxiety or anger.
Join us and a panel of experts in the fields of child psychiatry, psychology and education to learn more about how to recognise and respond to the signs of anxiety and depression in children.
LEARN MORE ABOUT
- identifying anxiety and/or depression that children might be going through, at an early stage
- appropriate ways of responding to and supporting these children
- services and support that can be accessed by parents
The panellists are Dr Rajeev Jairam (Child Psychiatrist), Poonkulali Govintharajah (Psychologist), Saral Somaiya (Deputy Principal, Primary School).
Date and time
Sun, 31 October 2021
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM AEDT
Location
Online event
Click here to register for this workshop – https://bit.ly/3uTYCTT
Pink Sari Inc.