PINK SARI – Recognise and respond to signs of anxiety and depression in children

Photo by Kamran Ch on Unsplash

The best way to make children good is to make them happy. – Oscar Wilde

Dear eLanka member,

Occasionally being sad or anxious or angry is a part of every child’s life. However, it is time to seek help if children feel persistent sadness, hopelessness, anxiety or anger.

Join us and a panel of experts in the fields of child psychiatry, psychology and education to learn more about how to recognise and respond to the signs of anxiety and depression in children.

LEARN MORE ABOUT

identifying anxiety and/or depression that children might be going through, at an early stage

appropriate ways of responding to and supporting these children

services and support that can be accessed by parents

The panellists are Dr Rajeev Jairam (Child Psychiatrist), Poonkulali Govintharajah (Psychologist), Saral Somaiya (Deputy Principal, Primary School).

Date and time

Sun, 31 October 2021

2:30 PM – 4:00 PM AEDT

Location

Online event

Click here to register for this workshop – https://bit.ly/3uTYCTT

Please share the link with anyone who you think will benefit from this workshop.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Please contact Padmini Peris – Tel: 0412 304 621 (after hours) for further enquiries

Thank you,

regards

Pink Sari Inc.