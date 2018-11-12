“ANOTHER DAWN” – by Des Kelly

There has to be something about THIS particular name!

Talking about “Dawn”, the one to whom I dedicated a song, a most beautiful, loving, caring, woman, who would “light-up” any room she entered, with just her smile and personality, but was sadly taken away from us, in 2016, at 73 years of age. God bless you, & may you rest in peace, Dawn.

Dawn Wells, aka Mary Ann Summers of the television sitcom Gilligan’s Island, is, at 80 years of age, the “last” Dawn, who still survives from the “Cast” of that show which was quite popular during my early years in Australia. She was an American teenager whose “bad knees” prevented her from becoming a ballerina, yet, she did become Miss Nevada in 1960, and was a very pretty addition to the “Island”. Good luck Dawn & God bless you too.

Dawn French, actress, comedienne, writer & presenter of “The French & Saunders Show”, plus the lead Star of the “Vicar of Dibley” television programme, also enjoyed by “yours truly”, a British Actress, born in Wales, 61 years ago, and still “going-strong” as the saying goes. This Dawn is also a good-looking woman, in addition to being highly talented. Keep going, Dawn. As the Vicar of Dibley, you certainly know what to do.

There are a few more “Dawns”, much younger, and, mostly involved in Sports, still famous in the present era, but unknown to old fogeys like myself, so, I leave them to their accomplishments and wish them well.

Now, yet “Another Dawn”, this time, another SUPERB

Country Music Artiste, another Patsy Cline, in my book, chosen by Vince Gill (a STAR, if ever there was one), as his female backing vocalist for about 22 years. Dawn Sears, a very pretty teenager, started her career as recently as 1975, (she was born in 1961), a highly under-rated Country singer,who was, in my opinion, just as good as Patsy Cline or Loretta Lynn, did not get much of a chance to prove herself to be on the top rungs of “Country-fame”. She died, sadly, at just 53 years of age, after suffering lung cancer for two years.

Everyone who reads my “stories” around the World, via eLanka, the “top” website for all Lankan/Aussies, plus also thousands of Lankan expatriates, around the Globe, know, by now, that, when it comes to Music, I pick ONLY the very best “you-tube” clips for my readers to listen to (& watch), as they read. Around 75 years in “showbiz”,myself, gives me the necessary experience to do this, and ONLY eLANKA gives our readers the added pleasure of “reading” to a musical background. Please listen to (and enjoy), “ANOTHER DAWN” (Sears, wife of Country-fiddler Kenny), now gone, but never forgotten by everyone who LOVES REAL COUNTRY MUSIC. Goodbye Dawn, we love you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)-eLanka.